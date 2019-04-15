Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. : Announces Annual Dividend of $0.04 Per Share

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC), announced today that the company has declared the regular annual cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on April 12, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce our annual dividend,” said Stephen A. Rudner, President of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. “The Board felt that the Company’s performance and strong balance sheet has warranted the payment of this annual dividend.”

About Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp.

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is a Florida holding company, focused on building a network of diversified vacation marketers with a wide range of products that can be cross-sold to an extensive customer base. Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is one of the country's largest cruise retailers. Its portfolio of travel companies, including Online Vacation Center, Dunhill Vacations News, Luxury Link, Enrichment Journeys and Home Based Travel Experts dba Expedia CruiseShipCenters®, allows customers to research, plan and purchase a vacation. The Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in business for over 45 years. Additional information can be found at www.onlinevacationcenter.com.

