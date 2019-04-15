Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. : Announces Annual Dividend of $0.04 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC), announced today that the company has declared the regular annual cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on April 12, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

“We are pleased to announce our annual dividend,” said Stephen A. Rudner, President of Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. “The Board felt that the Company’s performance and strong balance sheet has warranted the payment of this annual dividend.”

About Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp.

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is a Florida holding company, focused on building a network of diversified vacation marketers with a wide range of products that can be cross-sold to an extensive customer base. Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is one of the country's largest cruise retailers. Its portfolio of travel companies, including Online Vacation Center, Dunhill Vacations News, Luxury Link, Enrichment Journeys and Home Based Travel Experts dba Expedia CruiseShipCenters®, allows customers to research, plan and purchase a vacation. The Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in business for over 45 years. Additional information can be found at www.onlinevacationcenter.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pCHEVRON : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
01:18pOutdoor Foundation Invests $1.8 Million Into Four Thrive Outside Communities
PR
01:17pQxMD Adapts Scientific Papers into Interactive Clinical Decision Support Tools
BU
01:17pMount Pleasant Aspen Dental Practice Relocates to Enhance Patient Experience
BU
01:16pSHIFTPIXY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:16pENIRO : publishes annual report for 2018 and corrects for a minor change of results 2018
AQ
01:16pSHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Bowen Island Residents Get the Superior Connectivity They Deserve With Growth of Shaw's Broadband Network
AQ
01:16pAddus HomeCare Announces First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
01:15pGOLDMAN SACHS : offers fresh details on overhaul progress as revenue slides
RE
01:15pLAWSUIT : Juul violating federal law by marketing to teens
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC : ORGANIGRAM : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Record Net Revenue of $26.9..
4CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About