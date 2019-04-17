Log in
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. : Announces FY 2018 Results

04/17/2019

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: ONVC), today announced its FY 2018 results. Audited FY 2018 results included Net Revenues of $18,247,604 ($2.08 per share), Operating Income of $1,835,224 ($0.21 per share), and Net Income of $1,264,284 ($0.14 per share). These per share calculations were based on 8,776,327 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018. Complete Audited Financial Statements are available at: www.onlinevacationcenter.com/ir_home.cfm.

About Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp.

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is a Florida holding company, focused on building a network of diversified vacation marketers with a wide range of products that can be cross-sold to an extensive customer base. Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. is one of the country's largest cruise retailers. Its portfolio of travel companies, including Online Vacation Center, Dunhill Vacations News, Luxury Link, Enrichment Journeys and Home Based Travel Experts dba Expedia CruiseShipCenters®, OVC, allows customers to research, plan and purchase a vacation. The Company, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in business for over 40 years. Additional information can be found at www.onlinevacationcenter.com.


© Business Wire 2019
