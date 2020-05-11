Online public forum – 2021-26 Victorian electricity determinations – Questions and responses

Due to COVID-19 implications, the Victorian electricity determination 2021-26 public forum took place online with presentations prepared by relevant stakeholders made available on 22 April 2020.
Questions and responses
Questions were submitted and provided to the relevant stakeholders for a response. Responses have been provided by:
-
Australian Energy Regulator
-
AusNet Services
-
CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy
-
Energy Consumers Australia
-
Jemena
Submissions
We are encouraging all stakeholders interested in the regulated proposals submitted by the Victorian electricity distributors to make submissions to the AER by close of business 3 June 2020. Submissions should be emailed to VIC2021-26@aer.gov.au. Alternatively, you may mail submissions to:
General Manager - Distribution
Australian Energy Regulator
GPO Box 520
Melbourne, Victoria 3001
We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. We will treat submissions as public documents unless otherwise requested. All non-confidential submissions will be placed on the AER's website. For further information regarding the AER's use and disclosure of information provided to it, see the ACCC/AER Information Policy.
We request parties wishing to submit confidential information:
-
clearly identify the information that is the subject of the confidentiality claim
-
provide a non-confidential version of the submission in a form suitable for publication.
Disclaimer
AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 05:33:06 UTC