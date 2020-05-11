Online public forum – 2021-26 Victorian electricity determinations – Questions and responses

Due to COVID-19 implications, the Victorian electricity determination 2021-26 public forum took place online with presentations prepared by relevant stakeholders made available on 22 April 2020.

Questions and responses

Questions were submitted and provided to the relevant stakeholders for a response. Responses have been provided by:

Australian Energy Regulator

AusNet Services

CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy

Energy Consumers Australia

Jemena

Submissions

We are encouraging all stakeholders interested in the regulated proposals submitted by the Victorian electricity distributors to make submissions to the AER by close of business 3 June 2020. Submissions should be emailed to VIC2021-26@aer.gov.au. Alternatively, you may mail submissions to:

General Manager - Distribution

Australian Energy Regulator

GPO Box 520

Melbourne, Victoria 3001

We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. We will treat submissions as public documents unless otherwise requested. All non-confidential submissions will be placed on the AER's website. For further information regarding the AER's use and disclosure of information provided to it, see the ACCC/AER Information Policy.

We request parties wishing to submit confidential information: