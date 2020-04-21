Log in
Online public forum – 2021-26 Victorian electricity determinations – stakeholder presentations

04/21/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

This year to accommodate the implications of COVID-19, the Victorian electricity determination 2021-26, will take place in an alternate form.

To facilitate engagement on the distribution business proposals and theAER issues paper, we have published presentations prepared by stakeholders.

Presentations have been submitted by:

  • AusNet Services
  • CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy
  • Jemena
  • Brotherhood of St Laurence, Renew and Victorian Council of Social Service
  • Energy Consumers Australia
  • Energy Users' Association of Australia
  • Consumer Challenge Panel 17

There will be an opportunity to ask stakeholders relevant questions raised during this process. To facilitate this, we ask that all interested parties submit their questions to the AER via: VIC2021-26@aer.gov.au by close of business29 April 2020.

On 6 May 2020, we will aim to publish the questions and responses.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 00:42:09 UTC
