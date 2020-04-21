Online public forum – 2021-26 Victorian electricity determinations – stakeholder presentations

This year to accommodate the implications of COVID-19, the Victorian electricity determination 2021-26, will take place in an alternate form.
To facilitate engagement on the distribution business proposals and theAER issues paper, we have published presentations prepared by stakeholders.
Presentations have been submitted by:
AusNet Services
CitiPower, Powercor and United Energy
Jemena
Brotherhood of St Laurence, Renew and Victorian Council of Social Service
Energy Consumers Australia
Energy Users' Association of Australia
Consumer Challenge Panel 17
There will be an opportunity to ask stakeholders relevant questions raised during this process. To facilitate this, we ask that all interested parties submit their questions to the AER via: VIC2021-26@aer.gov.au by close of business29 April 2020.
On 6 May 2020, we will aim to publish the questions and responses.
