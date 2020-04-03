Log in
Only A Taste of What's to Come

04/03/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The March jobs report shows a staggering loss of 701,000 jobs, which is one of the biggest monthly losses in history. Unfortunately, this drop reflects just a fraction of the deterioration in labor market conditions during that month.

March's jobs report mostly omits developments that took place in the second half of the month. The 10 million people who filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March were mostly not included in the March unemployment count. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent in March, a first step toward a 15 percent rate in May.

While the report does not fully capture current labor market conditions, it did provide several interesting nuggets of information:

  • Almost 60 percent of the entire job loss came from one industry: food services and drinking places.
  • Some industries that were expected to weather the storm are in fact likely to shed many jobs due to social distancing. For example, 61,000 jobs were lost in the health care and social assistance sector.
  • Average hourly earnings posted a significant jump, but for the wrong reasons. As was the case in the Great Recession, large layoffs of mostly low paid workers raised the average pay.
  • The increase in the number of part-time workers for economic reasons, those who preferred a full-time job but had to settle for a part-time one, was larger than the increase in the number of unemployed. The increase in the unemployment rate would only partly reflect the growth in labor market slack.
  • The increase in the unemployment rate was higher for occupations that typically do not require a bachelor's degree, the exact opposite of pre-COVID-19 trends.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/only-a-taste-of-whats-to-come-301034977.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2020
