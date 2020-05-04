Log in
Onosys, The Premier Restaurant Digital Ordering Platform, Appoints Christopher Sebes as its Chairman of the Board

05/04/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys, a premier platform for restaurant digital ordering, today announced the appointment of restaurant technology maven, Christopher Sebes,  as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Sebes is a widely respected restaurant technology entrepreneur and Forbes Council Member, who has dedicated his career to improving the hospitality industry with excellent technology.

Mr. Sebes co-founded Twenty20 Visual Systems, the first-ever Microsoft Windows POS company, and went on to become the CEO of Progressive Software, a restaurant point-of-sale company. He then founded Xpient Solutions, where he served as CEO for more than a decade, serving some of the world's largest quick-service brands. Xpient Solutions was acquired by Global Payments (through its acquisition of Heartland Payments). Mr. Sebes was appointed President of Xenial while at Global Payments, and led the acquisition and combination of several restaurant technology companies, which combined, serve over 100,000 restaurants internationally with point-of-sale, back office and customer loyalty technologies.

"We look forward to Christopher's technological and commercial leadership as we continue to transform Onosys into the industry leader of digital ordering platforms and other services for restaurants," said Robert Alpert, Chief Executive Officer.

"Christopher is a phenomenal technology talent with a passion for the restaurant industry," said Matthew Benzel, Chief Operating Officer. 

About Onosys
When multi-unit restaurant chains need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Penn Station Subs, Giordano's, Captain D's, Boston Pizza and Charleys, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service- even in the most  hectic of times. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a high touch approach.

Contact for Questions [info@onosys.com]

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onosys-the-premier-restaurant-digital-ordering-platform-appoints-christopher-sebes-as-its-chairman-of-the-board-301052027.html

SOURCE ONOSYS Online Ordering


© PRNewswire 2020
