Onset Financial Moves to New Campus to Accommodate Growth

Nearly two years after breaking ground, Onset Financial’s campus is
complete. Employees will start 2019 in an all-new state-of-the-art
55-thousand square foot office space and campus. The headquarters are
nestled along the Wasatch Front in the heart of Draper, Utah with
mountain views from every angle.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005809/en/
“We have experienced year-over-year growth since inception,” said Justin
Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer. “We have gained more office-space
almost every year. But, we hit a point where we knew we needed to build
our own campus to accommodate our growth goals.”
Onset commissioned award-winning Zwick Construction for the construction
and design of the modern-style board-form tilt-up building.
“Zwick Construction Co. was honored to be trusted by Onset Financial
Leadership, aligning our passion, teamwork and integrity, with the
professional support of architects, engineers, subcontractors and
suppliers in bringing this world-class office building to completion and
occupancy,” said Craig Zwick, Chairman, Zwick Construction Co. “The
structure and spaces are highly functional and contribute to the dynamic
and upward moving Onset Financial! The interior and finishes draw one
vertical as the open atrium allows sunlight to penetrate and enhance
every detail of stone, walnut and glass.”
To create a true Fintech feel, Onset worked with a design team that
included Henriksen Butler, Method Studio and Gould + Architects to carry
out a streamlined, high-end interior complete with skylights and
floor-to-ceiling windows to allow natural light to flood every square
inch of each level.
“A project of this caliber could only be possible through the dedication
of our industry’s most creative minds along with Onset employees and
leadership,” said Ginger Seaman, Vice President of Business Development,
Henriksen Butler. “We are thrilled with the end result and hope it is a
powerful tool that will support Onset Financial in continued growth and
success.“
“The design committee was tasked with creating a new, cutting edge space
to promote employee recruitment and retainage and an environment they
could be proud to show off to their customers, yet be inviting and
playful enough for their employees,” said Jenn Celestino, Senior
Associate, Method Studio.
Onset Financial is set to have its most successful January in company
history.
About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is
the industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset’s seasoned
Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key
industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility
in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or
visit www.onsetfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005809/en/