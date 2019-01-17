Onset Financial Moves to New Campus to Accommodate Growth

Nearly two years after breaking ground, Onset Financial’s campus is complete. Employees will start 2019 in an all-new state-of-the-art 55-thousand square foot office space and campus. The headquarters are nestled along the Wasatch Front in the heart of Draper, Utah with mountain views from every angle.

“We have experienced year-over-year growth since inception,” said Justin Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer. “We have gained more office-space almost every year. But, we hit a point where we knew we needed to build our own campus to accommodate our growth goals.”

Onset commissioned award-winning Zwick Construction for the construction and design of the modern-style board-form tilt-up building.

“Zwick Construction Co. was honored to be trusted by Onset Financial Leadership, aligning our passion, teamwork and integrity, with the professional support of architects, engineers, subcontractors and suppliers in bringing this world-class office building to completion and occupancy,” said Craig Zwick, Chairman, Zwick Construction Co. “The structure and spaces are highly functional and contribute to the dynamic and upward moving Onset Financial! The interior and finishes draw one vertical as the open atrium allows sunlight to penetrate and enhance every detail of stone, walnut and glass.”

To create a true Fintech feel, Onset worked with a design team that included Henriksen Butler, Method Studio and Gould + Architects to carry out a streamlined, high-end interior complete with skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows to allow natural light to flood every square inch of each level.

“A project of this caliber could only be possible through the dedication of our industry’s most creative minds along with Onset employees and leadership,” said Ginger Seaman, Vice President of Business Development, Henriksen Butler. “We are thrilled with the end result and hope it is a powerful tool that will support Onset Financial in continued growth and success.“

“The design committee was tasked with creating a new, cutting edge space to promote employee recruitment and retainage and an environment they could be proud to show off to their customers, yet be inviting and playful enough for their employees,” said Jenn Celestino, Senior Associate, Method Studio.

Onset Financial is set to have its most successful January in company history.

About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is the industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset’s seasoned Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com.

