Onset Financial : Named a Winner of the Utah Top Workplaces 2019 Award

Onset Financial was just named the 14th Best Place to Work in Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune released the list based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”

Onset Financial dedicates time and effort to provide employees with an environment focused on their needs. As a core value, a healthy company culture is crucial to creating a dominating workplace. Onset Financial holds semiannual employee training, provides unlimited free cereal, distributes a hearty amount of company swag, serves catered lunches every Friday and focuses on employee appreciation.

“It’s exciting to be recognized as a top workplace in Utah, and I’m grateful to the members of our team who have put in the time to make Onset the place to be,” said Justin Nielsen, CEO of Onset Financial. “We are experiencing a record year and we know our employees are the biggest reason for this success.”

Most recently, Onset Financial launched Onset Fit. This program offers trainer-led workouts three times a week to employees during their lunch hour.

About Onset Financial, Inc. – Founded in 2008, Onset Financial, Inc. is the industry leader in equipment leasing and financing. Onset’s seasoned Management Team has decades of equipment leasing experience and key industry relationships that enable Onset to offer additional flexibility in lease structuring. For more information please call 801-878-0600 or visit www.onsetfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005526/en/