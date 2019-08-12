Log in
Onshape : Brings Together Industry Visionaries to Shape the Future of Product Innovation

08/12/2019 | 08:43am EDT

Modern Design Alliance Symposium, Boston, August 14-15, 2019

We are entering the era of the fourth industrial revolution, unlocking $3.7 trillion in economic value by 2025, according to World Economic Forum. We also live in an on-demand, real-time world, where digital citizens demand everything ‘now’ – from ride shares to customer service. Yet, many of the product development platforms are not designed to meet the speed of ‘now’ or the needs of today’s digital workforce.

Onshape, the product innovation company, is hosting the Modern Design Alliance (MDA) symposium in Boston and bringing together visionaries from more than a dozen forward looking companies. The primary goal is to discuss ways to modernize the product development industry, including:

  • how digital transformation is changing the face of product development
  • designing in a connected, ‘now’ era
  • how to better empower the digital workforce so they can innovate untethered
  • best practices and
  • what’s next for the industry.

WHAT:

Modern Design Alliance Symposium

 

 

WHEN:

August 14-15, 2019

 

 

WHERE:

Foley Hoag, Seaport West,

 

155 Seaport Boulevard

 

Boston, MA 02210-2600

 

 

CONTACT:

Interested in joining or learning more about MDA? Please contact:

 

Clint Poole

 

cpoole@onshape.com

 

or

 

Parna Sarkar-Basu

 

parna@brandandbuzzmarketing.com

About Onshape
Onshape is a next-generation cloud design platform that speeds up product development. It’s an all-in-one system that combines CAD, release management, workflow, real-time collaboration tools and business analytics, plus an API with more than 50 engineering applications. Onshape helps extended design teams work together faster and helps executives make better business decisions with real-time analytics and unprecedented visibility into their company’s design and manufacturing processes.

Thousands of companies rely on Onshape to modernize and streamline their product development cycle. Onshape users in more than 170 countries have logged over eight million hours modeling advanced robotics, biomedical devices, industrial machinery, agriculture equipment and consumer products. With one in eight sessions occurring on mobile devices, Onshape is the world's first anywhere, anytime CAD system.

Founded in 2012, Onshape has raised $169 million from Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, North Bridge, and other leading investors. Based in Cambridge, MA, the Onshape leadership team includes the original creators of SOLIDWORKS® and other proven leaders in cloud infrastructure, data security, and mobile. For additional information, please visit onshape.com.


© Business Wire 2019
