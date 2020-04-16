Log in
Ontario Health Care Workers Hold Minute of Silence Friday for Cleaner Who Died From COVID-19, the 1,000 Health Workers With the Virus and Those We Care For

04/16/2020 | 06:27pm EDT

Across Ontario tomorrow (Friday, April 17) at 11 a.m. tens of thousands of long-term care and hospital workers will stand silently in their workplace for a minute of silence for the Brampton hospital cleaner who died of COVID-19. They will also reflect on the nearly 1,000 health care workers – some of them their own co-workers - ill with the virus and all patients and residents they care for during this pandemic.

The health care workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have a simple message for the Premier and health minister, “much more must be done to protect us before any more are needlessly infected with the coronavirus.”

Darlene (not her real name) will join CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions President Michael Hurley and CUPE Ontario secretary-treasurer Candace Rennick for a live ZOOM media conference tomorrow (Friday) at 10:30 a.m. Darlene will talk about her challenging experiences and those of her co-workers disinfecting rooms in a hospital with a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of midday Thursday, 980 health care workers had COVID-19. That’s 84 more than the day before. A 9.4 per cent increase in a 24-hour periods. Health care staff make up about 11 per cent of all reported COVID-19 cases in the province but make up only about 3 per cent of Ontario’s population overall.

The moment of silence held by front-line staff at a southern Ontario long-term care home will be shown at 11 a.m. as part of the ZOOM media conference.

Media are asked to please register in advance for tomorrow’s 10:30 a.m. media conference: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpceuqrTkvG9XuKwiVBgocNijA23_j5Ktg

After registering, media will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the media conference.

 


© Business Wire 2020
