Ontario Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Af : Amaranth Man fined for Operating as a Livestock Dealer without a Licence

Amaranth Man fined for Operating as a Livestock Dealer without a Licence

Convicted: Dany Carvalho

Location: Barrie, Ontario

Description of Offence:

The defendant was convicted of engaging in the business as a livestock dealer and purchasing cattle without a licence.

Date of Offence: October 22, 2018 - November 12, 2018

Date of Conviction: September 6, 2019

Penalty Imposed:

$2,000 plus Victim Fine Surcharge of $500

Background:

The defendant is the owner and operator of an Ontario licensed meat plant located in Amaranth, Ontario known as Dufferin County Meats.

An immediate investigation revealed purchases of 73 bovine animals over the course of a one-year period made in the name of Dufferin County Meats.

Subsequent to the above, investigators with Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) witnessed the defendant personally purchase 10 calves during auction under the name of Dufferin County Meats between October 22 and November 12, 2018. Charges were laid against the defendant as a result of these witnessed purchases.

In Ontario, those engaged in the business of dealing cattle are required to be licenced. This licensing system ensures the financial stability of the licenced operator and protects cattle sellers against losses in the event of default in payments by the buyer.