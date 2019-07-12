Log in
Ontario Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Af : Choose Delicious Ontario Beef and Pork

07/12/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Choose Delicious Ontario Beef and Pork

Shopping for Ontario meat products during BBQ season supports our farmers

TORONTO - Ontario cares about our farmers and encourages consumers to show their support for beef and pork farmers by buying and enjoying Ontario meat products.

Today, the Ontario government is launching a campaign through Foodland Ontario to highlight the province's pork and beef in response to China's current trade restrictions on those products. The campaign includes radio commercials, recipe books, promotional materials for in-store displays and social media promoting Ontario pork and beef. Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, is also encouraging Ontario restaurants to bolster the use of local Ontario meats in their day-to-day menu planning.

'The quality of Ontario and Canadian beef and pork products are and always have been ranked among the best in the world,' said Hardeman. 'Ontario-produced meat continues to be a top choice during BBQ season.'

Minister Hardeman wants consumers to give the province's farmers a boost following China's temporary restrictions on imports of Canada's beef and pork products. 'I stand with our farmers in the province and those across the country, and I support the federal government's efforts to resolve this situation,' he said.

Ontario is working with the federal government, other provinces and Ontario's beef and pork sectors to ensure the province's meat products have fair access to markets while also exploring supports that can be provided to farmers.

  • Ontario is home to close to 6,800 beef farms that marketed about 720,000 beef cattle worth $1.3 billion in farm cash receipts in 2018.
  • Approximately 61,000 direct jobs and $2.9 billion in direct GDP can be attributed to Ontario's cattle industry value chain including farm, processing and retail (2017).
  • Ontario is home to more than 1,200 pig farms that marketed about 5.6 million hogs worth $1.2 billion in farm cash receipts in 2018.
  • Approximately 55,000 direct jobs and $2.9 billion in direct GDP can be attributed to Ontario's hog industry value chain including farm, processing and retail (2017).


Disclaimer

Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 14:24:02 UTC
