Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Ch : Statement from the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 12:32am CEST

Statement from the Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks

Today Minister Phillips issued the following statement in response to the notice of reference regarding the constitutionality of the Federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act:

'The recent election was a decisive referendum on carbon taxation. We heard the people loud and clear: Ontario cannot afford a carbon tax.

'That is why our government took immediate action to introduce the Cap and Trade Cancellation Act which, if passed, will lower the price of gasoline, and save the average family $260 a year.

'Our Government also promised to use every tool at our disposal to challenge the federal government's authority to impose a carbon tax on the people of Ontario.

'Today marks a milestone in those efforts as Ontarians now have a clear timeline of how the case will proceed before the courts.

'Our government made a promise to the people of Ontario to provide relief, make life more affordable and improve conditions for job-creators in our province. That's a promise we will keep every step of the way.'

Disclaimer

Ontario Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FOCAC, a model for multilateral engagement
PU
02:06aHiring Picked Up in August, Jobless Rate Held Steady At 3.9% - 2nd Update
DJ
02:02aGEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION : GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Colquitt County
PU
01:55aStrong U.S. sales could ease profit worries into 2019
RE
01:37aREPORTS THAT MUSK SECURITY CLEARANCE UNDER REVIEW ARE INACCURATE : U.S. Air Force
RE
01:37aTesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
RE
01:37aTesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
RE
01:37aELON MUSK : Reports that Musk security clearance under review are inaccurate - U.S. Air Force
RE
01:32aSUMMER CONVENTION : Engage: Be Relevant!
PU
01:27aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : With Democracy Under Greatest Strain in Decades, We Must Consider Essential Questions, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks
4INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : ACQUIRES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO “LIONHEART”

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.