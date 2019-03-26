Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines : Publications Release Notice — April 2, 2019

The following publications are being released on April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, or 9:00 a.m. Central Time, unless otherwise indicated. To automatically receive the Publications Release Notice by email, subscribe to the distribution list by contacting Publication Sales.

Earth Resources and Geoscience Mapping Section

Precambrian Geology - Northeastern Ontario

Open File Report 6345

Geological Compilation of the Bartlett and Halliday Domes Area, Abitibi Greenstone Belt: Marginal Notes to Accompany OGS Preliminary Map P.3822; by S. Préfontaine, M.G. Houlé and M. Duguet, 25p. Accompanied by Preliminary Map P.3822. $28.95

Preliminary Map P.3822

Geological Compilation of the Bartlett and Halliday Domes Area, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Northeastern Ontario; by S. Préfontaine, M.G. Houlé and M. Duguet, scale 1:50 000, colour. $20.15

Precambrian Geology - Northwestern Ontario

Preliminary Map P.3826

Precambrian Geology of Syine Township, Northwestern Ontario; by S.J. Magnus, scale 1:20 000, colour. $13.70

Preliminary Map P.3830

Precambrian Geology of Marks Township, Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, Wawa-Abitibi Terrane, Northwestern Ontario; by L.M. Ratcliffe, scale 1:20 000, colour. Geological and geochemical data available as Miscellaneous Release-Data 376 (see below). $14.25

Miscellaneous Release-Data 376

Geological and Geochemical Data from Marks Township, Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, Wawa-Abitibi Terrane, Northwestern Ontario; by L.M. Ratcliffe. This digital data release consists of field data (station data, lithological data, structural data), sample data (whole-rock geochemical data and petrographic data) and field photographs (main rock types and geological relationships) obtained during bedrock geological mapping in 2016 and 2017, at a scale of 1:20 000, in Marks Township within the Shebandowan greenstone belt, northwestern Ontario. This release comprises 48 photographs (as .jpg files), 3 Microsoft® Excel® 365 (.xlsx) files and 4 documents in portable document format (.pdf). These data augment Preliminary Map P.3830, Precambrian Geology of Marks Township, Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, Wawa-Abitibi Terrane, Northwestern Ontario; the marginal notes and the geological legend for this map are also included in this release. The data are available on 1 CD. $20.00

Resident Geologist Program

Open File Report 6351

Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Red Lake Regional Resident Geologist Report: Red Lake and Kenora Districts; by W.P.E. Paterson, A.F. Lichtblau, C. Ravnaas, S.O. Lewis, R.D. Tuomi, S.P. Fudge, T.K. Pettigrew and K. Wiebe, 127p. $10.65

Open File Report 6352

Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Thunder Bay North Regional Resident Geologist Report: Thunder Bay North District; by R.M. Cundari, G.F. Paju, S.L.K. Hinz, R.D. Tuomi, S.P. Fudge and T.K. Pettigrew, 93p. $10.50

Open File Report 6353

Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Thunder Bay South Regional Resident Geologist Report: Thunder Bay South District; by M.A. Puumala, D.A. Campbell, R.D. Tuomi, S.P. Fudge, T.K. Pettigrew and S.L.K. Hinz, 109p. $10.65

Open File Report 6354

Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Timmins Regional Resident Geologist Report: Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie Districts; by E.H. van Hees, P. Bousquet, A. Bustard, R.E. Pressacco, C.M. Daniels, S.P. Fudge, J. Walker, L. Streit, L. Wang, P. Sword and C. Patterson, 162p. $10.65

Open File Report 6355

Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Kirkland Lake Regional Resident Geologist Report: Kirkland Lake and Sudbury Districts; by P.J. Chadwick, A.S. Péloquin, J. Suma-Momoh, C.M. Daniels, P. Bousquet, C.A. Kennedy and N. Sabiri.

Open File Report 6356

Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Southern Ontario Regional Resident Geologist Report: Southeastern and Southwestern Ontario Districts and Petroleum Operations; by A.C. Tessier, P.S. LeBaron, A.C. Smith, D.A. Laidlaw, P. Bousquet and L. Fortner.

Announcements

2019 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

April 2-3

Here we GOLD again?

Valhalla Inn, Thunder Bay

Staff of the Mines and Minerals Division, Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, will be participating in the 2019 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase in Thunder Bay. This year's theme, Here we GOLD again?, is about the exciting discoveries that continue to make Ontario one of the most attractive places in the world to explore. Ministry staff will be presenting posters and talks on recent field work, geoscience projects and initiatives, and summaries of current exploration activities in Ontario. The showcase provides an excellent forum for members of Ontario's prospector, mining and exploration community to gather for the exchange of geoscience and exploration information. For registration and other information about the showcase, please visit the Ontario Prospectors Association Web site.

Erratum

Preliminary Map P.3823, Precambrian Geology of Drury Township, Southwest Sudbury Structure (released December 19, 2018), was published with an error in the geological legend. The description for unit 4 should read 'Mafic Intrusive Rocks (likely correlative to the Matachewan dike swarm) (2480 to 2446 Ma)i ', where the footnote 'i' indicates that the age range is based on rock unit ages from Heaman (1997) and Bleeker et al. (2012). The descriptions of subunits 4a, 4b and 4c are correct.

This error has been corrected and a replacement map is available. If you purchased a copy of this map, please contact Publication Sales and a replacement map will be sent to you free of charge. Alternatively, and for clients who downloaded the map from GeologyOntario, the corrected version of Preliminary Map P.3823 is available to download.

We regret any inconvenience this error may have caused.