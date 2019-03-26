Log in
Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines : Report of Activities 2018

03/26/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

The Ontario Geological Survey's Resident Geologist Program is pleased to provide Report of Activities 2018 for electronic distribution.

Report of Activities presents program and mineral sector highlights that occurred throughout the year. This year's compilation, Report of Activities 2018, is available as 6 Open File Reports (OFR), organized by Regional Resident Geologist areas. These reports can be downloaded by clicking on the links provided below. If you wish to purchase hard-copy versions of the Report of Activities 2018, please contact the Publication Sales office.

Prices listed on this page apply to hard-copy versions only and are subject to change without notice. The prices given are guaranteed only for a 1 month period following the date of release.

Open File Report 6351
Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Red Lake Regional Resident Geologist Report: Red Lake and Kenora Districts; by W.P.E. Paterson, A.F. Lichtblau, C. Ravnaas, S.O. Lewis, R.D. Tuomi, S.P. Fudge, T.K. Pettigrew and K. Wiebe, 127p. $10.65

Open File Report 6352
Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Thunder Bay North Regional Resident Geologist Report: Thunder Bay North District; by R.M. Cundari, G.F. Paju, S.L.K. Hinz, R.D. Tuomi, S.P. Fudge and T.K. Pettigrew, 93p. $10.50

Open File Report 6353
Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Thunder Bay South Regional Resident Geologist Report: Thunder Bay South District; by M.A. Puumala, D.A. Campbell, R.D. Tuomi, S.P. Fudge, T.K. Pettigrew and S.L.K. Hinz, 109p. $10.65

Open File Report 6354
Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Timmins Regional Resident Geologist Report: Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie Districts; by E.H. van Hees, P. Bousquet, A. Bustard, R.E. Pressacco, C.M. Daniels, S.P. Fudge, J. Walker, L. Streit, L. Wang, P. Sword and C. Patterson, 162p. $10.65

Open File Report 6355
Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Kirkland Lake Regional Resident Geologist Report: Kirkland Lake and Sudbury Districts; by P.J. Chadwick, A.S. Péloquin, J. Suma-Momoh, C.M. Daniels, P. Bousquet, C.A. Kennedy and N. Sabiri.

Open File Report 6356
Report of Activities 2018, Resident Geologist Program, Southern Ontario Regional Resident Geologist Report: Southeastern and Southwestern Ontario Districts and Petroleum Operations; by A.C. Tessier, P.S. LeBaron, A.C. Smith, D.A. Laidlaw, P. Bousquet and L. Fortner.

Disclaimer

Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 19:09:04 UTC
