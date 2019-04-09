Ontario Racquet Club Increases Their Membership By 20% With Retractable Roof from OpenAire

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $30-billion health and fitness industry in America has been growing by 3 to 4% annually for the last ten years. And, it shows no signs of slowing down, according to the IHRSA (International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association). In a Forbes interview , Crunch Franchise CEO, Ben Midgley, said that 20% of American adults have a fitness club membership and that number can easily double in the next 10 to 15 years.



One challenge health and fitness club owners and managers face is growing their memberships. While marketing and new equipment can bring in new members, the most sustainable way to increase club membership and, therefore, revenue is to make smart improvements to your club.

“Retractable roof structures give you the ability to open your facility up during warm weather and provide views to the outdoors. People have a deep need to go back to nature and what better way to do this than in a temperature-controlled environment with a translucent, retractable roof,” says Mark Albertine, the President, and CEO of the retractable roof system designer and installer, OpenAire.

Thousands of retractable roof projects across the globe are currently underway, many of which were YMCAs, municipal recreation centers, and other health and sports facilities.

“These clubs have been able to increase their memberships thanks to being able to offer year-round pool days, improved air quality, and a better experience for members. We predict that retractable roofs will become the status quo for the industry-leading health and fitness clubs in the future,” says Albertine.

A Case Study

The Ontario Racquet Club (ORC) has long been renowned for its outstanding indoor and outdoor sports facilities in the Greater Toronto Area. They wanted to expand their facilities to include a new aquatic center as well as exceed their members greatest expectations with their facility improvements.

OpenAire designed and installed a curved motorized retractable roof enclosure over the ORC’s new aquatic center, which boasts a 25-meter-long Junior Olympic pool, a brand-new patio, a small children’s splash pad, a BBQ pit, extensive lounge area, and a beautiful waterfall feature.

The new center with its retractable roof system allows everyone to enjoy ORC’s aquatic programs all-year-around. It was an instant sensation with members, resulting in a 20% increase in membership at the club.

The company’s retractable roof enclosures are all designed with energy-efficiency in mind. This means that despite the obvious aesthetic factor, they also offer up to 27% savings on energy costs, a perfect pool-temperature of 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 °C) in any weather and guaranteed all-year-around use.

“The health and fitness industry is huge. Those who want to stand out above their competitors and increase their membership will find that a retractable roof can do just the job,” concludes Albertine.



