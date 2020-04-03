Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ontario drops weed from essentials list amid calls for full intervention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 05:37pm EDT
Chemdawg marijuana plants grow at a facility

Ontario's government on Friday removed cannabis from a list of essential businesses allowed to operate during the lockdown, as part of its efforts to further restrict contact amid a deepening coronavirus crisis.

The move comes after health officials projected 80,000 coronavirus cases and about 1,600 deaths by month end under current policies, but added the number of deaths could be limited to 200 with "full future intervention".

Ontario, Canada's most heavily populated region, has reported 3,255 confirmed cases and 67 deaths.

Cannabis is still a part of the essential services lists in Quebec and British Colombia in Canada, and in several states in the United States.

Besides toilet paper and groceries, people have also rushed to hoard cannabis and alcohol as they prepare for long periods locked inside their houses.

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian pot producers fell in Friday's session, with Tilray Inc and Hexo Corp sliding more than 8%.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:46pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Briefing by Maxim Reshetnikov
PU
06:41pAlabama Agriculture Remains Essential During Stay-Home Order
PU
06:41pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Farm Bureau Asks Ag Secretary to Provide Relief to Cattle Producers
PU
06:41pPolicy watch
PU
06:35pU.S. not negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Russia; wants them to reach oil deal - source
RE
06:27pOPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
RE
06:26pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : What To Do During a Distillers Grains Shortage
PU
06:21pEXPLAINER : Antitrust law won't get in the way of U.S. acting to raise oil prices
RE
06:16pMURKOWSKI : Opening Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Storage Is A Good Step
PU
06:13pOccidental names new CFO in latest management change
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll grants for crisis help
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
3ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes its Annual Shareholders Meeting to a..
4BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on April 16th
5Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Segmented by Product and Geographic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group