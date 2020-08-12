Log in
Ontario projects wider budget deficit as COVID-19 economic support climbs

08/12/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, projected its budget deficit would widen to C$38.5 billion ($29.09 billion) in 2020-2021 compared to C$20.5 billion seen in March, as it raised support for the economy ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

The province, Canada's industrial heartland, raised projected COVID-19 support measures to C$30 billion from C$17 billion in March.

It includes C$4 billion in partnership with the federal government to help municipalities and transit agencies, as well as a one-time top up of C$4.3 billion for a health contingency fund and C$3 billion in direct support for people and jobs.

Program expenses are projected to be C$174.2 billion in 2020-2021, which is C$13.1 billion higher than estimated in March, while revenues are seen C$5.7 billion lower at C$150.6 billion as the economy contracts.

The province projects GDP will shrink by 6.7% in 2020 before rebounding by 5.5% in 2021. Much of its economy has reopened in recent months as the number of coronavirus cases declined.

Net debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to 47.1% in 2020-2021 from 41.7% seen in March.

Ontario is one of the world's biggest sub-sovereign borrowers. It has completed C$23.6 billion of long-term borrowing so far in 2020-2021. Total long-term borrowing for the fiscal year is seen at C$52.1 billion.

The province is maintaining a higher than normal reserve of C$2.5 billion to give it greater fiscal flexibility.

($1 = 1.3235 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

