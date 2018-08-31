Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ontario to include Tesla in rebate program after court decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 05:55pm EDT
A Tesla electric car supercharger station is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Ontario will include some Tesla Inc car owners under its rebate plan as the province winds down an incentive program for electric cars, the ministry of transportation said on Friday.

The decision follows the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday striking down a transition program, including the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, set up by the new Ontario government, which excluded Tesla customers from qualifying for rebates.

The incentive program provides rebates of up to C$14,000 ($10,640) for people who bought electric cars.

"I have directed the ministry to expand the wind-down process," minister of transportation John Yakabuski said in a statement on Friday. (https://bit.ly/2MJtTpu)

"Ending the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program could save Ontario taxpayers up to an estimated $1 billion over four years," he said.

The ministry said on Friday incentives will be provided as long as certain conditions were met.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/01Dispute resolution in focus as NAFTA talks drag
RE
09/01GRAIN GROWERS : Australian and Indonesian grains and agri-food sectors to flourish under trade agreement
PU
09/01U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
RE
09/01U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
RE
09/01BR BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE : Business Roundtable Statement on NAFTA Negotiations
PU
09/01USMEF U S MEAT EXPORT FEDERATION : to Host Media Conference Call from Japan, Thursday, Sept 6
PU
09/01U S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON WAYS AN : Brady, Reichert Statements on Trade Notification Letter
PU
09/01NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Inspection Officer Order issued to Enbridge Pipelines Inc.
PU
09/01ITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Senegalese tech start-ups make business connections at VivaTech
PU
09/01AFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : Workers’ Rights Remain Critical as NAFTA Negotiations Continue
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
3Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..
4DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC : DISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE : announces resignation of Michael Newman
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : ArcelorMittal and USW extend contract, will continue n..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.