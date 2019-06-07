Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On June 5, 2019, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,621,528 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.18%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notifications: June 5, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: May 29, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

ENA Investment Capital LLP Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street

London W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of June 5, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to

securities Linked to

securities Not linked to

securities George Kounelakis 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited 0 0.00% ENA Investment Capital LLP 2,621,528 3.18% Total 2,621,528 0 3.18% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise period

or date # of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A + B) 2,621,528 3.18%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

