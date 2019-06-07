Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of
significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian
Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in
listed companies.
On June 5, 2019, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as
a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights,
2,621,528 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of
the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.18%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the
notifications that it has received.
Date of Notifications: June 5, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: May 29, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
|
ENA Investment Capital LLP
|
|
Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street
London W1B
5SE, United Kingdom
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of June 5, 2019:
|
(A) Voting rights
|
|
Previous notification
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
# voting rights
|
|
# voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
Holders of
voting rights
|
|
|
|
Linked to
securities
|
|
Not linked
to
securities
|
|
Linked to
securities
|
|
Not linked
to
securities
|
George Kounelakis
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
ENA Investment Capital LLP
|
|
|
|
2,621,528
|
|
|
|
3.18%
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
2,621,528
|
|
0
|
|
3.18%
|
|
0.00%
|
(B) Equivalent financial
instruments
|
|
After the transaction
|
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|
|
Type of
financial
instrument
|
|
Expiration date
|
|
Exercise period
or date
|
|
# of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument
is exercised
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
# voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
TOTAL (A + B)
|
|
2,621,528
|
|
3.18%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is
effectively held
ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of
the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the
controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA
Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP
is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate
Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct
parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA
Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA
Investment Capital LLP.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the
Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
