Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On June 5, 2019, ENA Investment Capital notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 2,621,528 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 3.18%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notifications: June 5, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: May 29, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

ENA Investment Capital LLP  

Carrington House 5th Floor, 126-130 Regent Street
London W1B 5SE, United Kingdom

 

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of June 5, 2019:

(A) Voting rights   Previous notification   After the transaction
  # voting rights   # voting rights   % of voting rights
Holders of

voting rights

      Linked to

securities

 

Not linked

to
securities

 

Linked to
securities

 

 

Not linked

to
securities

George Kounelakis       0       0.00%    
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited       0       0.00%    
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP       0       0.00%    
ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited       0       0.00%    
ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited       0       0.00%    
ENA Investment Capital LLP       2,621,528       3.18%    
Total       2,621,528   0   3.18%   0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial
instruments

  After the transaction

Holders of equivalent
financial instruments

 

Type of

financial
instrument

 

  Expiration date  

Exercise period
or date

 

# of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised

  % of voting rights   Settlement
                         
TOTAL               0   0.00%    
    # voting rights   % of voting rights
TOTAL (A + B)   2,621,528   3.18%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

ENA Investment Capital LLP has been appointed as investment manager of the fund holding the shares disclosed above. George Kounelakis is the controlling shareholder of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP. ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited. ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited. ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited is the direct parent undertaking of ENA Investment Capital LLP.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Pivotal Software, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
12:09pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : Singapore's CDL to buy Britain's Millennium & Copthorne for 2.23 billion pounds
RE
12:08pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Recognizes Small Business Suppliers with World Class Team Award
PU
12:08pMODERN BANK ROBBERY : Addressing Cyber Fraud in Retail Financial Services
PU
12:07pCINEDIGM : Acquires The Asylum's World War II Film Starring Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture
AQ
12:06pOANDO : Crisis Deepens As Two Directors Resign
AQ
12:06pECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : hosted by London Stock Exchange after successful $500 million Eurobond issuance
AQ
12:06pReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares
GL
12:04pODYY GROU : ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pNEWMARK : CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. Expands to 22,000 SF in New Office at 8405 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About