Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On October 21, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: October 21, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: October 16, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 5.00%
Notification by:
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
Wilmington, DE (United States)
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of October 21, 2019:
|
(A) Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
After the transaction
|
# voting rights
|
# voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Holders of
voting rights
|
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Merrill Lynch International
|
217,664
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Total
|
217,664
|
0
|
0
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
|
After the transaction
|
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|
Type of
financial
instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise period or date
|
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
Settlement
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
0
|
0.00%
|
|
|
# voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
TOTAL (A + B)
|
0
|
0.00%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International is controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is because we are going below the 5% trading book exemption.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.
To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005292/en/