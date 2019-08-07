Ontic : Acquires Doppler Product Line from Thales in the UK

Ontic, a leading supplier of extended life solutions for OEM legacy products to the aviation industry, has acquired the manufacturing and aftermarket rights for Thales in the UK’s Doppler Velocity Sensors.

The sensors are used by a range of civil and military customers across several rotary and fixed wing platforms.

“This agreement will ensure that our customers will benefit from continuing and uninterrupted support across the range. Ontic’s experience and technical capabilities make it ideal for this role,” said Andy Humphries, Thales’s Managing Director of Flight Avionics in the UK.

The companies have now entered a transition period where the Doppler technology and associated products transfer will take place. The aim to complete the transition by early 2020.

This will be the 14th product line introduced to Ontic’s Cheltenham facility since its foundation in 2012, and the company’s first agreement with Thales in the UK. The products complement Ontic’s existing capabilities and customer base.

Commenting on the deal, Ontic’s President and Managing Director Gareth Hall said, “This is a great fit for Ontic. Supporting Tier One OEMs on their mature, legacy or non-core products is fundamental to Ontic. Ensuring that our customers have continued product availability, repair services and technical support for the lifetime of the product or platform has always been our primary focus.”

About Ontic

Ontic is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBA Aviation plc, with over 45 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 4,500 maturing aircraft parts. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

About Thales

The people we all rely on to make the world go round - they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.

