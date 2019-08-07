Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ontic : Acquires Doppler Product Line from Thales in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:00am EDT

Ontic, a leading supplier of extended life solutions for OEM legacy products to the aviation industry, has acquired the manufacturing and aftermarket rights for Thales in the UK’s Doppler Velocity Sensors.

The sensors are used by a range of civil and military customers across several rotary and fixed wing platforms.

“This agreement will ensure that our customers will benefit from continuing and uninterrupted support across the range. Ontic’s experience and technical capabilities make it ideal for this role,” said Andy Humphries, Thales’s Managing Director of Flight Avionics in the UK.

The companies have now entered a transition period where the Doppler technology and associated products transfer will take place. The aim to complete the transition by early 2020.

This will be the 14th product line introduced to Ontic’s Cheltenham facility since its foundation in 2012, and the company’s first agreement with Thales in the UK. The products complement Ontic’s existing capabilities and customer base.

Commenting on the deal, Ontic’s President and Managing Director Gareth Hall said, “This is a great fit for Ontic. Supporting Tier One OEMs on their mature, legacy or non-core products is fundamental to Ontic. Ensuring that our customers have continued product availability, repair services and technical support for the lifetime of the product or platform has always been our primary focus.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Ontic

Ontic is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBA Aviation plc, with over 45 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience. Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 4,500 maturing aircraft parts. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

About Thales

The people we all rely on to make the world go round - they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information unaudited financial results of the controlling shareholder, nissin foods holdings co., ltd. for the three months ended 30 june 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major operational data for the seven months ended 31 july 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed record date in connection with the payment of final dividend for the year ending august 31, 2019 and entitlement to vote at the 2019 annual general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
12:55aELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/7/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Kuida Distribution Agreement with Grupo Éxito, South ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group