Onur Eken Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Industrials Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Onur Eken will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Industrials Investment Banking Group. Mr. Eken will focus on advising companies in the capital goods sector and will commence work at Guggenheim in September.



Mr. Eken brings more than 20 years of experience to Guggenheim. He will join most recently from Barclays, where he was Global Head of Capital Goods in the Industrials Group. Prior to his time at Barclays, Mr. Eken worked at Lehman Brothers in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

“We are excited for Onur to join our Industrials franchise,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Onur’s proven track record advising large capitalization industrial companies and his multidisciplinary expertise will enhance our impact with clients. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Eken received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

