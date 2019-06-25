Log in
Onur Eken Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Industrials Investment Banking Practice

06/25/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Onur Eken will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Industrials Investment Banking Group. Mr. Eken will focus on advising companies in the capital goods sector and will commence work at Guggenheim in September.

Mr. Eken brings more than 20 years of experience to Guggenheim. He will join most recently from Barclays, where he was Global Head of Capital Goods in the Industrials Group. Prior to his time at Barclays, Mr. Eken worked at Lehman Brothers in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Group.

“We are excited for Onur to join our Industrials franchise,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Onur’s proven track record advising large capitalization industrial companies and his multidisciplinary expertise will enhance our impact with clients. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Eken received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities
Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners
Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 3.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $60bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee      
Guggenheim Partners
212.293.2811
Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
