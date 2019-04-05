Onxeo: Ordinary General Meeting on April 26, 2019

Regulatory News:
Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a biotechnology
company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the
treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, announced today
that Onxeo’s shareholders are invited to attend the Company’s Ordinary
General Meeting which is being held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10.00
AM CET at Hotel Mercure Paris Vaugirard Porte de Versailles, 69
boulevard Victor, 75015 Paris, France. In the absence of a quorum, a new
general meeting will be held on May 22, 2019 at 1 pm, in the same place.
The official notice of the General Meeting was published in the French
Republic’s Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (i.e. the
“Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Announcements”) on March 22, 2019 and
includes the agenda, the draft resolutions, and information on
attendance and voting procedures. Under the conditions set out in
current legislation, you can find the notice in its full length,
together with all other related documents, on Onxeo’s website: http://www.onxeo.com/en/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/
The above-mentioned documents are available to shareholders at the
company’s headquarters and on the Company’s website. Shareholders may
request to receive the documents by sending their request and postal or
email address to Onxeo either by mail (Direction Financière – 49
boulevard du Général Martial Valin, 75015 Paris, France) or email (investors@onxeo.com).
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage
biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting
tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the
sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused
on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds
(proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to
clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing
to potential partners.
Onxeo is developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class, highly
differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a unique
decoy & agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways.
Translational research has highlighted the unique properties of AsiDNA™,
notably its ability to oppose and even reverse tumor resistance to PARP
inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status, and its strong
synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and
PARP inhibitors. The ongoing Phase I study DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair
Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) evaluates AsiDNA™ by systemic
administration (IV) in solid tumors and has recently produced favorable
tolerability and activity results.
AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the
Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides
dedicated to generate new innovative compounds and broaden Onxeo’s
pipeline.
Onxeo’s portfolio also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor
(epigenetics). Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the
US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T
cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo’s partner, Acrotech
Biopharma L.L.C., under the name Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial
condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially
different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this
communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in
the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4
“Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2017
registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers
on April 25, 2018 under number D.18-0389, which is available on the Autorité
des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org)
or on the Company’s website (www.onxeo.com).
