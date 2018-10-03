Onxeo : to Present at the 11th Edition of the “Rencontres de la Cancérologie Française” Oncology Conference

Regulatory News:
Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) (Euronext
Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative
drugs in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers,
today announced its participation in the 11th edition of the Rencontres
de la Cancérologie Française (RCFr), a major event dedicated to
innovation in oncology to be held on 27 and 28 November 2018 in Paris.
This edition on the theme of “Anticipation in cancer” will be
inaugurated by the French Minister of Health, Mrs Agnès Buzyn.
On this occasion, ONXEO will address a panel of experts during the
session “Valorisation des projets scientifiques de technologies
émergentes” (Valuation of scientific projects for emerging
technologies), organized in partnership with the École polytechnique and
Angels Santé.
“We are pleased to participate in this event and to have the
opportunity to present to experts our lead project AsiDNA™ in the
promising field of DNA damage response,” said Olivier de
Beaumont, Medical Director of Onxeo.
Session: Valuation of scientific projects for emerging technologies
Date:
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Time: 7:45 pm
Location: Chatoform'
Eurosites George V (Paris), France
About Onxeo
Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French
biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on
DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms
of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing
early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary,
acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical
proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to
potential partners.
Onxeo is developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class DNA break repair
inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA™ has already
successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local
administration and is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV)
administration in solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair
Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).
AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the
Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based
on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a
linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON™ will continue to
generate innovative compounds targeting tumor DNA functions and broaden
Onxeo’s pipeline.
Onxeo’s R&D pipeline also includes belinostat, an HDAC
inhibitor (epigenetics), of which an oral form could be used in
combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors.
Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd
line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed
in the US by Onxeo’s partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name
Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).
For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.
