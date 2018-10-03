Log in
Onxeo : to Present at the 11th Edition of the “Rencontres de la Cancérologie Française” Oncology Conference

10/03/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO FR0010095596), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced its participation in the 11th edition of the Rencontres de la Cancérologie Française (RCFr), a major event dedicated to innovation in oncology to be held on 27 and 28 November 2018 in Paris.

This edition on the theme of “Anticipation in cancer” will be inaugurated by the French Minister of Health, Mrs Agnès Buzyn.

On this occasion, ONXEO will address a panel of experts during the session “Valorisation des projets scientifiques de technologies émergentes” (Valuation of scientific projects for emerging technologies), organized in partnership with the École polytechnique and Angels Santé.

“We are pleased to participate in this event and to have the opportunity to present to experts our lead project AsiDNA™ in the promising field of DNA damage response,” said Olivier de Beaumont, Medical Director of Onxeo.

Session: Valuation of scientific projects for emerging technologies
Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Time: 7:45 pm
Location: Chatoform' Eurosites George V (Paris), France

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a French biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs based on DNA-targeting and epigenetics, two of the most sought-after mechanisms of action in cancer treatment today. The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds (proprietary, acquired or in-licensed) from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

Onxeo is developing AsiDNA™, a first-in-class DNA break repair inhibitor based on a unique decoy mechanism. AsiDNA™ has already successfully completed a Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local administration and is currently being evaluated for systemic (IV) administration in solid tumors in the DRIIV-1 phase I study (DNA Repair Inhibitor administered IntraVenously).

AsiDNA™ is the first compound generated from platON™, the Company’s proprietary chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides based on three components, a sequence of double strand oligonucleotides, a linker and a cellular uptake facilitator. PlatON™ will continue to generate innovative compounds targeting tumor DNA functions and broaden Onxeo’s pipeline.

Onxeo’s R&D pipeline also includes belinostat, an HDAC inhibitor (epigenetics), of which an oral form could be used in combination with other anti-cancer agents for liquid or solid tumors. Belinostat is already conditionally FDA-approved in the US as a 2nd line treatment for patients with peripheral T cell lymphoma and marketed in the US by Onxeo’s partner, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, under the name Beleodaq® (belinostat IV form).

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com.

Forward looking statements
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section 5.7.1.4 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the 2017 registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 25, 2018 under number D.18-0389, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website (www.amf-france.org) or on the Company’s website (www.onxeo.com).


© Business Wire 2018
