Ooma : to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019

08/21/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Ooma management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 12 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Ooma
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma's groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors
Matthew S. Robison
Director of IR and Corporate Development
Ooma, Inc.
ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

Media
Mike Langberg
Director of Corporate Communications
Ooma, Inc.
press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

Source: Ooma, Inc.

Disclaimer

Ooma Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 20:22:04 UTC
