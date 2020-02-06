Log in
Ooredoo Maldives Recognized Among the Best Places to Work in Maldives for 2020

02/06/2020 | 11:29am EST

Ooredoo, a telecommunication & digital service provider in Maldives, has been awarded recently the prestigious the Best Place To Work certification in Maldives for 2020. The Best Place to Work certification is only awarded to companies that achieve the highest quality standards in the HR practices and employee satisfaction, recognizing the company’s commitment to the development and management of its people.

During the assessments, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace where it succeeded at cultivating an environment where teams are empowered to create excellence and every employee is excited to walk in the door each day.

“Our core values are a key part of our culture; at Ooredoo it’s not just what we do but how we do it. Three core values sit at the heart of what we do, Caring, Connecting & Challenging. They define us, serve as a guide to how we work and are central to the employee & customer experience we offer. We believe that each employee contributes directly to the Ooredoo’s growth and success.” said Najib Khan, CEO of Ooredoo Maldives.

“Our talented, diverse and vibrant pool of employees are the key driving force behind our continued business growth and success. Our human resource strategy focuses on attracting the best talent and creating a robust employee base with a strong skillset to cater the current and future Company.” said Fazna Mansoor, HR Director for Ooredoo Maldives.

"Ooredoo Maldives exemplifies what it means to be an employer of choice for today’s purpose-driven tech workforce where it strives to give the employees the opportunity to chart their own career path and work on projects they're passionate about pursuingsaid Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for the Maldives.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2020
