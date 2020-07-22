Log in
Ooredoo : Q2 2020 financial results

07/22/2020 | 01:51am EDT

28 July: Release of Financial Results

29 July: Investor Call

Investor Call

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 Time: 14:00 Doha / 15:00 UAE / 12:00 UK / 07:00 NYC

Chairperson: Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Group Investor Relations

Pre-registration for the webcast:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=3DB52AFB-E9F6-4414-B7D2-76D5ADA9F94D

By pre-registering for the webcast, you can gain direct access to the presentation without having to enter your details again, type out your questions, and listen to the call from any connected device (laptop or smartphone).

The presentation will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website approx. one hour before the call. A replay version and the transcript will also be uploaded a couple of days later.

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Alternative phone dial in, if you want to verbally ask questions:

Conference Call dial-innumbers:

United Arab Emirates 800035703603
Qatar +800100468
Saudi Arabia 8008143590
United Kingdom +442071943759
United Kingdom 08003766183
United States 8442860643

Conference Call Pass Code: 56316657#

We are also taking questions during the call via Twitter: please follow us @OoredooIR

Conference bridge details are also available on the Ooredoo Group Investor Relations website:

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Ooredoo Group's Q2 2020 results will be filed with the Qatar Exchange on Tuesday 28 July 2020 and on the Ooredoo IR website.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:50:10 UTC
