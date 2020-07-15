Log in
Ooredoo : to disclose its 1H 2020 Financial Results…

07/15/2020 | 05:56am EDT

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces its intention to disclose its 1H 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after the financials' review meeting, which will be held at 1:30 pm.

Ooredoo will also host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2020. Details for the earnings call and webcast can be found below. The earnings material and investor presentation will be filed with the Qatar Exchange and will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website.

Date: 29th July 2020

Time: 14:00 Doha / 12:00 UK / 07:00 NYC

Host: Andreas Goldau, Senior Director - Investor Relations

More information on Ooredoo's IR can be found here: http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Twitter: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 09:55:03 UTC
