Ooyala : Flex Media Platform Streamlines Video Production Workflows for Picture Production Company (THE PPC)

Ooyala has been selected to power advanced video workflows for Picture
Production Company (THE PPC), one of the world’s largest creative
production agencies and a leading provider to studios of creative and
post-production services. The company produces over 25,000 pieces of
content a year for over 60 countries 24 hours a day, 5 days a week
across 2 offices.
THE PPC is using the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, the world’s fastest
growing content supply chain solution, to simplify thousands of video
workflows across distributed locations worldwide. Ooyala’s Flex Media
Platform will empower THE PPC to help its clients, which include many of
the world’s leading film studios, to distribute content more
efficiently, getting more product to more markets around the world in
less time and with greater ROI.
“Increasingly, studios are in a global business for day and date release
of video and film content. This requires a streamlined workflow,” said
Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “THE PPC is a leader and innovator in
the important localization services studios need to customize their
content for various markets. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform will not
only drive greater efficiencies for THE PPC and its customers, it will
also help them scale.”
THE PPC required a media asset management (MAM) system with the
flexibility to work with legacy systems and that could also provide a
structure and level of automation to THE PPC’s workflows. The Ooyala
Flex Media Platform provides a single system to audit, track and store
all of a client’s media assets. The platform powers advanced workflow
orchestration that automates many of the most labor-intensive production
processes and integrates various systems and solutions seamlessly. The
platform even provides automated storage management functionality –
ensuring the most efficient and secure means of storing and retrieving
assets for post-production workflows.
“To help us scale our business, we needed an over-arching solution that
could unify the various workflows of our teams and help us serve our
clients more effectively. Ooyala’s Flex Media Platform will make our
operations significantly more efficient, maximizing our resources and
labor and further enabling us to devote even more attention to top-notch
handling of our clients’ assets,” said Ben Nicholls, CEO, THE PPC. “We
have been very impressed with Ooyala who have created a state-of-the-art
platform on which we can build and expand our portfolio of services and
clients.”
About Ooyala
Ooyala’s flexible and configurable content supply chain platform
resolves the multi-platform delivery needs of today’s content creators
and distributors.
The Ooyala Flex Media Platform has become the media factory of choice
for innovative content owners worldwide. It orchestrates thousands of
video workflows, manages assets and metadata across multiple systems,
and analyzes bottlenecks within the entire content supply chain. The
platform utilizes open APIs to integrate with existing systems to
provide a single source of truth for media, entertainment and sports
companies. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com.
For inquiries, contact
us or email sales@ooyala.com.
About THE PPC
Picture Production Company is a leading International Creative
Production agency that combines a dedicated award-winning creative team
with unparalleled post-production facilities. THE PPC provides global
marketing and localization services to some of the top Hollywood film
studios, independent film distributors and consumer brands.
With offices in London and LA, THE PPC provides 24-hour full cross
platform service 5 days a week that delivers on brief, on budget and on
schedule with commitment, passion and attention to detail which can be
seen on-screen in each job. For more information, please visit https://www.theppc.com.
