Ooyala : Optimizes SUPER RTL’s OTT Service with Ooyala : Flex Media Platform and Microsoft Azure

IBC, Hall 14 Booth #G02 – Ooyala
is streamlining video operations for SUPER RTL, a joint venture of RTL
Group and Disney, with the Ooyala
Flex Media Platform -- a video content supply chain solution being
used by innovative content owners worldwide to simplify millions of
video workflows. Ooyala’s flexible and configurable content supply chain
optimization platform automates tasks, simplifies workflows and speeds
up the time-to-market for content creators and distributors.
Ooyala is delivering an end-to-end solution with Germany-based LOGIC
media solutions GmbH, built using Microsoft Azure Media Services that
will optimize SUPER RTL’s operations and simplify content delivery to
OTT platforms.
“Today’s broadcasters and media companies typically face the question of
whether to build or buy a solution to manage and deliver their video
content,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “By migrating to the
Ooyala Flex Media Platform, SUPER RTL has the best of both worlds – a
solution that’s quickly and efficiently deployed off-the-shelf, but is
also highly customizable and that seamlessly integrates with existing
technology.”
SUPER RTL is a Cologne-based German television network operated by RTL
Disney Fernsehen GmbH & Co. Launched in 1995, it was the first German
television channel aimed mostly at children, and today is the country’s
most popular TV station for children.
The project grew out of Ooyala’s collaboration with Microsoft, who had
been in talks with SUPER RTL on migrating its digital video platform to
the cloud. Microsoft introduced Ooyala to SUPER RTL to provide the
workflow and content management components. For the implementation and
local support, Ooyala subsequently brought in its local partner LOGIC.
“The media landscape is evolving faster than ever, introducing new and
growing challenges that left our existing technology obsolete,” said
Boris Bolz, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, SUPER RTL. “We needed a
solution that could provide greater flexibility and deeper insights
across our entire operations, all while future-proofing our services.
The Ooyala Flex Media Platform has allowed us to build the best solution
for our needs, and being implemented on Microsoft Azure, it can easily
be scaled as our service grows and new technology is introduced.”
“As part of the media industry’s digital transformation, we are seeing
many media customers migrate their online video platforms to the cloud,”
said Rainer Kellerhals, Media & Entertainment Industry Lead EMEA,
Microsoft. “Microsoft Azure Media Services and Azure CDN provide a
complete set of cloud services for this scenario. The project at SUPER
RTL is an excellent example for how we work with customers and leading
industry solution providers like Ooyala to help customers migrate their
services to the cloud for improved scalability and shorter
time-to-market.”
Ooyala, a leading provider of software and services that simplify the
complexity of producing, streaming and monetizing video, developed the
Ooyala Flex Media Platform to connect the entire video content supply
chain for broadcasters and content owners, from production to profit.
The platform provides central workflows, shared metadata infrastructure
and open APIs to integrate with existing systems and to provide a single
source of truth for the content owners.
