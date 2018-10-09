Ooyala : Powers an Award Winning Modern Video Portal and Automates Media Operations for Australia’s EnhanceTV

EnhanceTV Can Now Simplify Complex Content Processes, Automate Repetitive Tasks and Drive Subscriptions with Ease

Ooyala is powering a modern video portal and automating media operations for Australian-based EnhanceTV with the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, a video content supply chain solution being used by innovative content owners worldwide to automate tasks, simplify workflows and speed up the time-to-market. The solution, deployed on cloud infrastructure, was implemented by Ooyala’s Gold partner, Digital Logistics, and most recently won the Innovation in Education category of the ABE Awards in Australia.

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform powers the EnhanceTV service from curation, production, ingestion, to distribution and video-on-demand playback. Ooyala’s Content Production and Content Distribution solutions automate repetitive tasks, simplify complex processes and deliver content timely to the end-users. The digital video playout solution within the platform provides a modern interface and powerful create and search functions, so users can easily create clips and share them.

EnhanceTV, a subsidiary of the not-for-profit organization Screenrights, offers a subscription-based service providing Australian educators in primary and secondary schools with licensed television and film video content, including news, clips and documentaries, for use in the classroom. Educators are able to curate and share content via the service. Screenrights wanted to build a modern and scalable video portal that offers a great user experience and an easy way discover content. They also wanted to establish an automated and scalable process to manage and publish content from their contributors.

“We needed a solid and scalable solution to modernize our legacy infrastructure, support our business expansion and to manage our large library of content and complex business rules,” said Stefan Savva, Head of EnhanceTV. “The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, with its flexible architecture and strong orchestration capabilities, helps us to increase efficiencies, reduce manual processes, and manage our growing library of content.”

“One of the biggest pain points faced by content owners today is how to get engaging content to market faster and at a lower cost,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “They need leading-edge yet easy-to-use tools that can integrate with their existing systems and produce, manage and distribute content efficiently.”

“Since Digital Logistics implemented the Ooyala Flex Media Platform for us, we have seen increased engagement and usage from our subscribers and are confident that we can keep growing our business aggressively,” said Stefan Savva.

“We are delighted to be working with Digital Logistics to power the service for EnhanceTV and deliver cost savings,” said Patricio Cummins, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan region, Ooyala. “With the Ooyala Flex Media Platform automating their workflows and repetitive tasks, the EnhanceTV team can focus on driving usage and revenue, with a future-proof platform.”

About Ooyala:

For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the OTT and media workflow revolutions as a leading provider of software and solutions that optimize the production, distribution and monetization of media. Many of the biggest names in content creation and distribution around the world rely on the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to successfully produce, manage, and distribute media and become more efficient, more open and more extensible to meet the evolving needs of their viewers.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ooyala has offices in Chennai, Cologne, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com. For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com.

About EnhanceTV:

EnhanceTV (www.enhancetv.com.au) provides teachers and student with digital resources in the form of a subscription service to an extensive range of broadcast TV content. It is an online service providing a web streaming service – EnhanceTV. EnhanceTV can only be subscribed to by institutions with a Screenrights license. EnhanceTV is a subsidiary of Screenrights, which is a not-for-profit organisation that licenses the use of educational audiovisual content in Australian schools, universities and TAFEs.

About Digital Logistics:

Digital Logistics is focused on delivering vendor-independent professional services in media and infrastructure consulting and the design, deployment and support of complex media services projects. Its principals bring together over 50 years of experience in the broadcast and digital media markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006083/en/