Ooyala : Powers an Award Winning Modern Video Portal and Automates Media Operations for Australia’s EnhanceTV

Ooyala
is powering a modern video portal and automating media operations for
Australian-based EnhanceTV
with the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, a video content supply chain
solution being used by innovative content owners worldwide to automate
tasks, simplify workflows and speed up the time-to-market. The solution,
deployed on cloud infrastructure, was implemented by Ooyala’s Gold
partner, Digital Logistics, and most recently won the Innovation in
Education category of the ABE Awards in Australia.
The Ooyala Flex Media Platform powers the EnhanceTV service from
curation, production, ingestion, to distribution and video-on-demand
playback. Ooyala’s Content Production and Content Distribution solutions
automate repetitive tasks, simplify complex processes and deliver
content timely to the end-users. The digital video playout solution
within the platform provides a modern interface and powerful create and
search functions, so users can easily create clips and share them.
EnhanceTV, a subsidiary of the not-for-profit organization Screenrights,
offers a subscription-based service providing Australian educators in
primary and secondary schools with licensed television and film video
content, including news, clips and documentaries, for use in the
classroom. Educators are able to curate and share content via the
service. Screenrights wanted to build a modern and scalable video portal
that offers a great user experience and an easy way discover content.
They also wanted to establish an automated and scalable process to
manage and publish content from their contributors.
“We needed a solid and scalable solution to modernize our legacy
infrastructure, support our business expansion and to manage our large
library of content and complex business rules,” said Stefan Savva, Head
of EnhanceTV. “The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, with its flexible
architecture and strong orchestration capabilities, helps us to increase
efficiencies, reduce manual processes, and manage our growing library of
content.”
“One of the biggest pain points faced by content owners today is how to
get engaging content to market faster and at a lower cost,” said
Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “They need leading-edge yet easy-to-use
tools that can integrate with their existing systems and produce, manage
and distribute content efficiently.”
“Since Digital Logistics implemented the Ooyala Flex Media Platform for
us, we have seen increased engagement and usage from our subscribers and
are confident that we can keep growing our business aggressively,” said
Stefan Savva.
“We are delighted to be working with Digital Logistics to power the
service for EnhanceTV and deliver cost savings,” said Patricio Cummins,
Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan region, Ooyala. “With the
Ooyala Flex Media Platform automating their workflows and repetitive
tasks, the EnhanceTV team can focus on driving usage and revenue, with a
future-proof platform.”
About Ooyala:
For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the OTT
and media workflow revolutions as a leading provider of software and
solutions that optimize the production, distribution and monetization of
media. Many of the biggest names in content creation and distribution
around the world rely on the Ooyala Flex Media Platform to successfully
produce, manage, and distribute media and become more efficient, more
open and more extensible to meet the evolving needs of their viewers.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ooyala has offices in Chennai, Cologne,
Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Singapore,
Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries
across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com.
For inquiries, contact
us or email sales@ooyala.com.
About EnhanceTV:
EnhanceTV (www.enhancetv.com.au)
provides teachers and student with digital resources in the form of a
subscription service to an extensive range of broadcast TV content. It
is an online service providing a web streaming service – EnhanceTV.
EnhanceTV can only be subscribed to by institutions with a Screenrights
license. EnhanceTV is a subsidiary of Screenrights, which is a
not-for-profit organisation that licenses the use of educational
audiovisual content in Australian schools, universities and TAFEs.
About Digital Logistics:
Digital Logistics is focused on delivering vendor-independent
professional services in media and infrastructure consulting and the
design, deployment and support of complex media services projects. Its
principals bring together over 50 years of experience in the broadcast
and digital media markets.
