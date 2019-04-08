Ooyala : Unveils Integrations and Workflows for Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Avid Media Composer and TeraVolt

Ooyala,
a leader in content supply chain solutions, will showcase a range of new
integrations and features for its Ooyala Flex Media Platform at NAB
2019. Among those features highlighted at the Ooyala booth – #SV1000 –
the Ooyala Flex Media Platform now integrates with Google
Cloud Video Intelligence, Google Cloud’s AI and Machine Learning
products, for precise video analysis and metadata enrichment.
The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is an open and extensible video
management solution that simplifies and streamlines the entire content
supply chain, from production to profit, significantly reducing costs
and complexity while increasing revenue. It seamlessly integrates with
legacy solutions and is already being used by many of the world’s
leading organizations offering entertainment, news and sports content,
such as HBO,
Turner
and Arsenal
Football Club.
New integrations and features include:
-
Enhanced OoyalaMAM: This completely fresh look and feel,
developed with feedback from sports content creators, distributors and
other high-volume content companies, delivers a whole new user
experience, and includes state-of-the-art search and filtering of
assets;
-
Adobe Premiere Pro workflows and panels: Users can now search
for content within the Adobe Premiere Pro user interface without
leaving the creative Adobe environment; users also can open content
collections from OoyalaMAM within Premiere for further streamlined
editing and multi-platform distribution;
-
Sports workflows with TeraVolt’s
new Jupiter sports entertainment editing suite: Ideal for
sports and live events, Ooyala Flex Media Platform now enables fast
clipping of live streams and effortless highlight creation in concert
with the enhanced-TV services provided by this Hamburg, Germany-based
multiplatform-distribution innovator;
-
Avid integration: The Ooyala Flex Media Platform integrates
with Avid’s editing tools, storage and production asset management
solutions. At NAB 2019, Ooyala will showcase import, process and push
media and metadata to Avid Media Composer from the Ooyala Flex Media
Platform; users can also clip assets in OoyalaMAM for editing with
Avid.
“The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is at the forefront of shaping the
content supply chain revolution. It’s the key to solving one of the
industry’s biggest pain points: how to get content to market faster, at
a lower cost,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “These new features
are just one example of how Ooyala is continuing to innovate and improve
the way video content is created, managed, curated, orchestrated,
published, and monetized.”
About Ooyala
Ooyala’s flexible and configurable content supply chain platform
resolves the multi-platform delivery needs of today’s content creators
and distributors. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform has become the media
factory of choice for innovative content owners worldwide. It
orchestrates thousands of video workflows, manages assets and metadata
across multiple systems, and analyzes bottlenecks within the entire
content supply chain. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform utilizes open APIs
to integrate with existing systems to provide a single source of truth
for media, entertainment and sports companies.
For more information, visit www.ooyala.com.
