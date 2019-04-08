Log in
Ooyala : Unveils Integrations and Workflows for Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Avid Media Composer and TeraVolt

04/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Latest Ooyala Flex Media Platform Integrations Power More Efficient Multi-Platform Distribution

Ooyala, a leader in content supply chain solutions, will showcase a range of new integrations and features for its Ooyala Flex Media Platform at NAB 2019. Among those features highlighted at the Ooyala booth – #SV1000 – the Ooyala Flex Media Platform now integrates with Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Google Cloud’s AI and Machine Learning products, for precise video analysis and metadata enrichment.

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is an open and extensible video management solution that simplifies and streamlines the entire content supply chain, from production to profit, significantly reducing costs and complexity while increasing revenue. It seamlessly integrates with legacy solutions and is already being used by many of the world’s leading organizations offering entertainment, news and sports content, such as HBO, Turner and Arsenal Football Club.

New integrations and features include:

  • Enhanced OoyalaMAM: This completely fresh look and feel, developed with feedback from sports content creators, distributors and other high-volume content companies, delivers a whole new user experience, and includes state-of-the-art search and filtering of assets;
  • Adobe Premiere Pro workflows and panels: Users can now search for content within the Adobe Premiere Pro user interface without leaving the creative Adobe environment; users also can open content collections from OoyalaMAM within Premiere for further streamlined editing and multi-platform distribution;
  • Sports workflows with TeraVolt’s new Jupiter sports entertainment editing suite: Ideal for sports and live events, Ooyala Flex Media Platform now enables fast clipping of live streams and effortless highlight creation in concert with the enhanced-TV services provided by this Hamburg, Germany-based multiplatform-distribution innovator;
  • Avid integration: The Ooyala Flex Media Platform integrates with Avid’s editing tools, storage and production asset management solutions. At NAB 2019, Ooyala will showcase import, process and push media and metadata to Avid Media Composer from the Ooyala Flex Media Platform; users can also clip assets in OoyalaMAM for editing with Avid.

“The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is at the forefront of shaping the content supply chain revolution. It’s the key to solving one of the industry’s biggest pain points: how to get content to market faster, at a lower cost,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “These new features are just one example of how Ooyala is continuing to innovate and improve the way video content is created, managed, curated, orchestrated, published, and monetized.”

About Ooyala

Ooyala’s flexible and configurable content supply chain platform resolves the multi-platform delivery needs of today’s content creators and distributors. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform has become the media factory of choice for innovative content owners worldwide. It orchestrates thousands of video workflows, manages assets and metadata across multiple systems, and analyzes bottlenecks within the entire content supply chain. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform utilizes open APIs to integrate with existing systems to provide a single source of truth for media, entertainment and sports companies.

For more information, visit www.ooyala.com. For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com.


© Business Wire 2019
