Ooze Wholesale : Partners With The Last Prisoner Project To Join The Fight For Those Still Unfairly Incarcerated On Cannabis Charges

07/20/2020 | 11:40am EDT

OAK PARK, Mich., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooze Wholesale has officially signed on as a Partner for Freedom with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), a nonprofit coalition of leaders in the cannabis industry working towards the release, clearing of records, and reentry to the industry of those incarcerated on nonviolent marijuana crimes.

"Ooze is pledging to make a $1,000 monthly donation to the LPP as a Partner of Freedom," said Ooze Wholesale Marketing Director Eddie Koury. "We are very aware that we are succeeding in an industry that has disproportionately put minorities behind bars for decades. By supporting the efforts of the LPP, we are working to end these injustices and transform this industry into a place where people of all backgrounds can succeed."

More than 40,000 Americans currently remain behind bars for cannabis sentences, many in states where cannabis is now legal and individuals can purchase and enjoy cannabis products without fear of prosecution. Correctional facilities are extremely susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks, greatly increasing the urgency of the work of the LPP.

"The Last Prisoner Project is incredibly grateful to have the support of Ooze Wholesale," said LPP Managing Director Mary Bailey. "It is especially timely to partner with this Michigan brand as we currently are in the midst of release efforts for Michael Thompson, who has been in prison in Michigan for 25 years for 3 pounds of cannabis. Michael is now 68 years old, dealing with failing health and highly susceptible to contracting COVID-19 in prison. We can't let his cannabis sentence be a death sentence."

In addition to monthly contributions, Ooze has also joined the "Roll It Up For Freedom Program", where individual customers can choose to round up to the next dollar amount on each purchase from www.oozelife.com. These donations are sent directly to the LPP to assist in their efforts across the board.

"Ooze has always been dedicated to giving back to our community," said Koury. "We have hosted a variety of holiday food and toy drives to benefit Detroit families, and we're thrilled to sign onto this partnership to expand our efforts much farther than just our own backyard. We hope to work with the LPP for years to come."

About Ooze Wholesale: Ooze Wholesale is a cannabis accessory company and distributor located in Oak Park, Mich. The company was awarded the 58th spot on the prestigious Inc. 500 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies.

Jane Wagner
(248) 224-9769
jane@oozewholesale.com 
www.oozewholesale.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ooze-wholesale-partners-with-the-last-prisoner-project-to-join-the-fight-for-those-still-unfairly-incarcerated-on-cannabis-charges-301096247.html

SOURCE Ooze Wholesale


© PRNewswire 2020
