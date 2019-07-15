Op-ed: Beyond meat denominations – 3 reasons to support the attempt to clarify the marketing of plant-based imitation products

15/07/2019

OP-ED by Annette Toft

Beyond meat denominations - 3 reasons to support the attempt to clarify the marketing of plant-based imitation products

Plant-based imitations of meat and dairy products are currently on the rise in Europe and, according to their promoters, aim to become mainstream. However, as farmer and food producers, we know that with becoming mainstream comes great responsibility. This is why a debate on the use of meat and dairy denominations for plant-based imitations, such as vegan sausage or soya milk, has escalated in recent years, pushing national as well as European authorities to set rules to regulate this market. For more than 30 years, there has been legal protection for dairy terms to ensure that consumers are not misled when it comes to dairy products' characteristics related to their natural composition. Just before the European election, MEPs decided to propose an amendment to protect meat denominations in the framework of the future CAP. This also follows a previous European Court of Justice judgement from 2017 that reconfirmed the protection of milk and dairy denominations1.

From a distance, I can understand that these controversies can seem like an outmoded, rearguard debate in which traditional producers hold the conservative seat. However, when you take a closer look at the merits of the debate, plant-based imitations raise fundamental questions about consumer information, our cultural heritage and the power of modern marketing, which blithely mixes business and values.

It will always be in farmers' and Cooperatives' DNA to meet market demand and satisfy consumer aspirations. We will produce the type of proteins that are requested, whether they are sourced from plants or animals. Protein-rich plants, provided that they are sourced in Europe, also present us with opportunities. We respect both consumers and the industry that is growing around meat imitations. However, as primary producers, we want fair and consistent marketing that respects consumers and the work carried out by generations of farmers. This is why there are at least three main reasons to support the protection of meat denominations:

Avoid misinformation - With urbanisation, consumers now have limited knowledge of farming production processes. At the same time, they are more interested to know the origin, the footprint or the welfare standard of the product that they consume. In this context, the marketing of imitations can give rise to misunderstandings or misperceptions. Substitution is a powerful marketing concept that can reassure consumers that they are simply replacing a product with another. However, substituting has many dimensions and cannot be considered to be neutral from a nutritional point of view. A plant-based drink or a plant-based sausage, even if it resembles the colour and texture of its original counterpart, does not guarantee the

