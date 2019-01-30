Log in
OpEx Leader Charles Brown Named Director of Operational Excellence for Leading-Edge Electronics Manufacturer Intervala

01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that Charles Brown has joined the Company as director of operational excellence. In this newly created role, Brown is responsible for advancing Intervala’s continuous improvement initiatives and programs, including leadership of the Company’s quality function.

Brown has more than 30 years of operational excellence, quality and operations leadership experience in the high-complexity electronics manufacturing arena and is a Six Sigma master black belt. He joined Intervala from electronics manufacturing services provider Cal-Comp USA where he served as director of operations and site manager. He previously was employed as director of operations and director of quality for Mercury Systems, Inc. During his extensive career, he also held operational excellence, manufacturing engineering and quality management positions with Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Sprint, Vicor Corporation, Honeywell FM&T and Motorola.

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Shippensburg University and Six Sigma black belt and lean sensei certifications from Motorola University and Villanova University, respectively. He is a fellow and life member of the International Microelectronics and Packaging Society (IMAPS) and serves as associate editor for the society’s Journal of Microelectronics and Electronic Packaging. He is a past member of the board of directors and former vice president of publications for the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA).

“Charles is an accomplished and focused OpEx leader with a passion for creating value through smart and effective continuous improvement practices,” said Teresa Huber, president and CEO. “He’s an excellent addition to the Intervala team and we look forward to his help in reaching even higher levels of customer satisfaction and business success on our growth trajectory.”

About Intervala

At Intervala, we create customized, intelligent solutions for each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in industrial, medical, transportation, and other technology-driven markets. Customers choose Intervala because we understand their complex product and service needs. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving, combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities and engineering, materials management, and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. Total customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our business. To learn more about Intervala, visit www.intervala.com.


© Business Wire 2019
