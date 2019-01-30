OpEx Leader Charles Brown Named Director of Operational Excellence for Leading-Edge Electronics Manufacturer Intervala

Intervala,
LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability,
precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today
that Charles
Brown has joined the Company as director of operational excellence.
In this newly created role, Brown is responsible for advancing
Intervala’s continuous improvement initiatives and programs, including
leadership of the Company’s quality function.
Brown has more than 30 years of operational excellence, quality and
operations leadership experience in the high-complexity electronics
manufacturing arena and is a Six Sigma master black belt. He joined
Intervala from electronics manufacturing services provider Cal-Comp USA
where he served as director of operations and site manager. He
previously was employed as director of operations and director of
quality for Mercury Systems, Inc. During his extensive career, he also
held operational excellence, manufacturing engineering and quality
management positions with Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Sprint, Vicor
Corporation, Honeywell FM&T and Motorola.
Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Shippensburg
University and Six Sigma black belt and lean sensei certifications
from Motorola University and Villanova
University, respectively. He is a fellow and life member of the International
Microelectronics and Packaging Society (IMAPS) and serves as
associate editor for the society’s Journal
of Microelectronics and Electronic Packaging. He is a past member of
the board of directors and former vice president of publications for the Surface
Mount Technology Association (SMTA).
“Charles is an accomplished and focused OpEx leader with a passion for
creating value through smart and effective continuous improvement
practices,” said Teresa
Huber, president and CEO. “He’s an excellent addition to the
Intervala team and we look forward to his help in reaching even higher
levels of customer satisfaction and business success on our growth
trajectory.”
About Intervala
At Intervala,
we create customized, intelligent solutions for each customer’s unique
requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability,
precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in
industrial, medical, transportation, and other technology-driven
markets. Customers choose Intervala because we understand their complex
product and service needs. Our team draws on decades of experience to
bring a fresh approach to problem-solving, combining turnkey
manufacturing capabilities and engineering, materials management, and
global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions.
Total customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our business. To learn
more about Intervala, visit www.intervala.com.
