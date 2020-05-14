Oped: Private sector should join poor countries' debt relief plan

Private institutions are owed an estimated $18bn, or 40 per cent of the government debt service payments due from the world's poorest nations this year. If those creditors were willing to suspend even half that amount, that would make $9bn available for those countries to address the impact of Covid-19, whilst each nation negotiates individual terms regarding its debts.
We were encouraged that immediately following the recent G20 meeting, the Institute of International Finance, the industry's global association, said it had "recommended that private creditors voluntarily grant IDA-eligible countries, upon request, debt payment forbearance for a fxed period of time
- similar to what the offcial sector has announced today".
Just as the world rallied to support the fnancial services industry in 2008 and 2009, fnancial institutions and other private creditors should follow the G20's example and consider what assistance and support they can now provide to the most vulnerable in the world.
Indeed, many private creditors have indicated to us that they are seriously considering debt suspension, and we urge them to deliver on those intentions sooner rather than later.
We as government leaders are aware that this has to be voluntary. We should avoid imposing anything on the private investors, as it may distort markets and limit future demand for emerging market debt from the private sector. But we strongly encourage them to do so. We are also committed to working with those seeking a solution to this issue rapidly. The G20 stands ready to take further action to help resolve any issues.
Private creditors should show the same willingness to provide a debt repayment moratorium as the G20 has shown. Governments cannot dictate these terms but the need is immediate.
We are all in this together and that requires all of us to play our part, however small. Individuals are staying at home; frontline health workers are bravely treating those who are sick and national governments are injecting funds to protect jobs and livelihoods. Private creditors can and should join the G20 and suspend debt payments so developing nations can focus their resources on fghting this pandemic.
Major fnancial institutions have a role in fostering the world's recovery from this crisis. Now is the time to show that they can and will play their part.