Oped: Private sector should join poor countries' debt relief plan

The writer is fnance minister of Saudi Arabia and chair of the G20 fnance track

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented human tragedy, disrupting millions of lives. Nations have been pushed to shut their borders and impose lockdowns, and we are faced with extraordinary uncertainty about the depth and duration of this global crisis.

The G20 was established precisely to develop collective action in such circumstances. These countries' leaders have agreed to inject an unprecedented $7tn - the largest ever stimulus - into the global economy with targeted fscal economic measures and guarantees.

This has been complemented by timely action by G20 central banks that providesmuch-neededliquidityandsupporttotheflowofcredittohouseholds and businesses, and by the IMF and World Bank that are providing fnancial assistance to countries in need.

Yet more must be done. The impact of coronavirus on developing nations with weak health systems and economies less able to cope could be devastating. The UN estimates that in Africa alone the virus could kill 300,000 people, and the IMF estimates that the continent needs $114bn in 2020 to spend on health and social services.

That is why the G20 recently agreed on a time-boundsuspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries. Some 77 countries - including all those eligible for International Development Association credits - will beneft, ensuring they can focus tens of billions of dollars on fghting the pandemic. All bilateral offcial creditors are participating in this initiative, using a common term sheet, and the multilateral development banks are being encouraged to join. Private creditors should now do the right thing and follow suit.

Since the 2008 crisis, the global fnancial system has, through an improved regulatory environment and the actions of the banks themselves, become much stronger and able to withstand shocks. With stronger balance sheets and tighter regulatory compliance, the fnancial services system seems able to withstand the challenges of Covid19-.

The global fnancial services sector was valued at more than $22tn last year, indicating its economic importance.