Open Dance Call for Steven Spielberg’s New Version of “West Side Story”

09/10/2018 | 06:02am CEST

Oscar-Winning Director Looking for Singers and Dancers for Various Roles

Twentieth Century Fox Film is having an open dance call in New York City for roles in “West Side Story,” a new film version of the Broadway musical to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Oscar nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner has written the adaptation of the 1957 musical originally written by Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim with music by Leonard Bernstein, and original concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Casting directors are looking for males and females to fill the roles of The Sharks and The Jets. The Sharks are Latinx and The Jets are Caucasian. Those auditioning should be between 15 and 25 years old. They must be able to sing, and a strong dance background is required.

Casting call information is as follows:

Tuesday, September 11, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Sign-in for men
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Sign-in for women

Gelsey Kirkland Academy
29 Jay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Please come warmed up and ready to dance in the proper attire and shoes. Men should wear comfortable movement clothes and bring jazz shoes or sneakers. Women should wear comfortable movement clothes and bring heels, ballet or jazz flats, and a rehearsal skirt.

In addition, please prepare a short cut (16 bars) of a classic musical theatre song and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.

Please also bring a recent photo and resume with contact information stapled back-to-back to leave behind.

We will be seeing talent on a first come, first served basis to learn a dance combination.

If you cannot attend this open call, please email a video of yourself singing with your headshot, resume and contact information to westsidestorycastingsearch@gmail.com.

There will also be a casting call in Puerto Rico on Thursday, September 27, 2018, and in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
