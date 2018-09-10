Open Dance Call for Steven Spielberg’s New Version of “West Side Story”

Twentieth Century Fox Film is having an open dance call in New York City
for roles in “West Side Story,” a new film version of the Broadway
musical to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
Oscar nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner has
written the adaptation of the 1957 musical originally written by Arthur
Laurents and Stephen Sondheim with music by Leonard Bernstein, and
original concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.
Casting directors are looking for males and females to fill the roles of
The Sharks and The Jets. The Sharks are Latinx and The Jets are
Caucasian. Those auditioning should be between 15 and 25 years old. They
must be able to sing, and a strong dance background is required.
Casting call information is as follows:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Sign-in for men
1:00
p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Sign-in for women
Gelsey Kirkland Academy
29 Jay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Please come warmed up and ready to dance in the proper attire and shoes.
Men should wear comfortable movement clothes and bring jazz shoes or
sneakers. Women should wear comfortable movement clothes and bring
heels, ballet or jazz flats, and a rehearsal skirt.
In addition, please prepare a short cut (16 bars) of a classic musical
theatre song and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided.
Please also bring a recent photo and resume with contact information
stapled back-to-back to leave behind.
We will be seeing talent on a first come, first served basis to learn a
dance combination.
If you cannot attend this open call, please email a video of yourself
singing with your headshot, resume and contact information to westsidestorycastingsearch@gmail.com.
There will also be a casting call in Puerto Rico on Thursday, September
27, 2018, and in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.
