Open Hardware Group - CHIPS Alliance - Building Momentum and Community with Newest Member Antmicro

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIPS Alliance , the leading consortium advancing common, open hardware for interfaces, processors and systems, today announced Antmicro is joining the organization. Antmicro is a software-driven technology company focused on introducing open source into strategic areas of industry, especially edge AI. Announced just last month , the CHIPS Alliance welcomes Antmicro among its initial members Esperanto Technologies, Google, SiFive, and Western Digital.

CHIPS Alliance is a project hosted by the Linux Foundation to foster a collaborative environment to accelerate the creation and deployment of more efficient and flexible CPUs, SoCs, and peripherals for use in mobile, computing, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The CHIPS Alliance project hosts and curates high-quality open source Register Transfer Level (RTL) code relevant to the design of open source CPUs, RISC-V-based SoCs, and complex peripherals for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and custom silicon. Members are committed to both open source hardware and continued momentum behind the free and open RISC-V architecture.

"The RISC-V Foundation directs the standards and promotes the adoption of the open and free Instruction Set Architecture. This enables organizations to innovate for the next generation of hardware development. CHIPS Alliance is a natural extension for companies and universities who want to collaborate and create RTL based on RISC-V and related peripherals," said Calista Redmond, CEO of the RISC-V Foundation.

"Antmicro believes in open source collaboration around portable, extendible and vendor-neutral technologies, which we consider a strong foundation for transparent, shared development processes based on good practices. We're joining CHIPS Alliance because it is the conduit through which we can all realize the vision of open source RTL designs for silicon and FPGAs," said Peter Gielda, CEO of Antmicro.

The CHIPS Alliance community includes technology developers and contributors supported by a Board of Directors and a Technical Steering Committee. Its initial plans focus on establishing a curation process aimed at providing the FPGA and chip community access to high-quality, enterprise grade hardware.

About Antmicro

Antmicro ( www.antmicro.com ) is a software-driven tech company developing advanced open source-based cyber-physical and edge AI systems. Antmicro provides open software, hardware, tooling, new development methodologies and applied R&D to customers worldwide, accelerating new product development and adoption of modern computing platforms, both CPU/ASIC, GPU and FPGA-based. A Platinum Founding Member of the RISC-V Foundation, Antmicro supports, uses, contributes to and helps promote a broad range of open source technologies such as RISC‑V, Renode, Tensorflow, Zephyr, Linux and Android.

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please visit our trademark usage page at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-hardware-group---chips-alliance---building-momentum-and-community-with-newest-member-antmicro-300834316.html

SOURCE CHIPS Alliance