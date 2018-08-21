Open-IX : Achieves ANSI Accreditation by the American National Standards Institute

Open-IX’s accreditation recognizes the importance of creating standards for the efficient implementation of internet infrastructure

Open-IX, a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association formed to promote better standards for data center interconnection and internet exchanges, has received recognition as an ANSI Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) effective August 1, 2018. ANSI coordinates, facilitates and promotes the development of voluntary consensus standards that are relied upon by the industry, government agencies and consumers across the United States and around the world.

As a non-profit, member-based organization, Open-IX encourages the proliferation of internet interconnection through the development, implementation and certification of technical and operating standards. Becoming an ANSI Accredited Association, Open-IX joins nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. Across nearly every industry sector, standards developers are recognized experts in their fields; they review and populate standards openly and cooperatively to enhance the U.S. quality of life, and improve the competitiveness of businesses operating in the global marketplace.

“Achieving ANSI accreditation is a major milestone for Open-IX. We are constantly seeking ways to further our stated mission, while benefiting our certified entities and the broader internet community,” comments Eli D. Scher, Chairman of Open-IX. “Accreditation is the first step in getting Open-IX internet and data center standards recognized in the official register for American National Standards, allowing us to enhance our guidelines, while providing increased value and insights to our various constituencies.”

Organized and operated by volunteers from the internet, the Open-IX Association is dedicated to increasing the reliability, resiliency and competitiveness of massive-scale interconnection for all. To learn more about Open-IX, visit www.open-ix.org.

About Open-IX

The Open-IX Association (OIX) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and massive-scale interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity, and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts massive-scale interconnection in fragmented markets. More information about OIX can be found by visiting www.open-ix.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005231/en/