Open-IX : Achieves ANSI Accreditation by the American National Standards Institute

Open-IX,
a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association formed to promote better
standards for data center interconnection and internet exchanges, has
received recognition as an ANSI Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) by
the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) effective August 1,
2018. ANSI coordinates, facilitates and promotes the development of
voluntary consensus standards that are relied upon by the industry,
government agencies and consumers across the United States and around
the world.
As a non-profit, member-based organization, Open-IX encourages the
proliferation of internet interconnection through the development,
implementation and certification of technical and operating standards.
Becoming an ANSI Accredited Association, Open-IX joins nearly 250
ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and
maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. Across nearly every
industry sector, standards developers are recognized experts in their
fields; they review and populate standards openly and cooperatively to
enhance the U.S. quality of life, and improve the competitiveness of
businesses operating in the global marketplace.
“Achieving ANSI accreditation is a major milestone for Open-IX. We are
constantly seeking ways to further our stated mission, while benefiting
our certified entities and the broader internet community,” comments Eli
D. Scher, Chairman of Open-IX. “Accreditation is the first step in
getting Open-IX internet and data center standards recognized in the
official register for American National Standards, allowing us to
enhance our guidelines, while providing increased value and insights to
our various constituencies.”
Organized and operated by volunteers from the internet, the Open-IX
Association is dedicated to increasing the reliability, resiliency and
competitiveness of massive-scale interconnection for all. To learn more
about Open-IX, visit www.open-ix.org.
About Open-IX
The Open-IX Association (OIX) is an internet community effort to improve
the landscape of internet peering and massive-scale interconnection. OIX
encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet
exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for
interconnections backed by the internet community. The Association aims
to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and
physical connectivity, and improve overall internet performance by
developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity
that restricts massive-scale interconnection in fragmented markets. More
information about OIX can be found by visiting www.open-ix.org.
