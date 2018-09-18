Open Influence : Partners with Pinterest to Expand Influencer Offering

Open Influence, an award-winning global influencer marketing company, is
partnering with visual discovery engine Pinterest to offer advertisers a
new and unique way to identify, select, and engage with content creators.
“We’re always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on
Pinterest,” said David Temple, Head of Content and Creator Products at
Pinterest. “We’re excited to make it easier for brands to discover and
collaborate with influencers, as well as track their performance on
third party platforms.”
Pinterest’s sizeable creator community and commerce appeal offers a
unique and effective alternative for advertisers to engage with new
customers.
“We are pleased to see Pinterest take meaningful steps towards catering
to the creator community,” said Eric Dahan, CEO of Open Influence.
“Content creators are the driving force behind any social platform and
empowering them to create, curate, and share with their audiences is
more than just a smart move; it’s good business.”
Open Influence will be one of the first influencer marketing platform
partners to utilize the updated Content Marketing API. As a launch
partner, Open Influence is further helping Pinterest refine its offering
to the creator and advertiser community. The API allows Open Influence
to gather insights from influencers that have authorized access to their
data. Leveraging its proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence,
Open Influence is able to better match advertisers with the ideal
Pinterest influencers and more accurately predict how their content will
perform.
“We are all about generating value for our clients, and more data allows
us to make smarter decisions around how we invest our clients’
influencer marketing budgets,” said Dahan.
With 250+ million users on Pinterest, there is a unique and timely
opportunity for brands to reach a strong roster of Pinterest-focused
influencers with a range of vertical expertise who are known to create
powerful and engaging content.
“The Pinterest community creates amazing content centered around various
passion points,” said Felix LaHaye, Co-founder of Open Influence. “The
API will open new possibilities for creators to better monetize their
Pinterest creativity.”
For more information on Open Influence and its portfolio of services
please visit www.openinfluence.com.
About Open Influence
Open Influence is a leading global influencer marketing company focused
on generation value for marketers across all the major social media
platforms. Open Influence is both platform and talent agnostic, and
works with the entire spectrum of influencers; from social celebrities
to micro-influencers. The company's proprietary platform boasts the
industry's largest collection of influencer data, and leverages machine
learning and image recognition to analyze more than 100 million pieces
of content from over 465,000 influencers and counting. Open Influence
provides customized end-to-end influencer marketing solutions for brands
on both an entirely outsourced and a-la-carte basis. Its team
collaborates closely with every client to develop award-winning creative
and data-driven strategies. Headquartered in Los Angeles with satellite
offices across the globe, Open Influence offers support in 15 languages
and has managed campaigns for top brands from a variety of industries
including Bose, Coca-Cola, Disney, Nestle, Under Armour, and Toyota.
