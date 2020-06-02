Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 02 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:21am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Domestic Operations Department

Date

2 June 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.84

5.89

Minimum Rate (%)

5.80

5.85

Maximum Rate (%)

5.85

6.05

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

20,725

21,384

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

20,725

19,964

2. Open Market Operations

i.

Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

2 June 2020

Date of Settlement

2 June 2020

Date of Maturity

3 June 2020

Days to Maturity

1

Bids Received (Rs. million)

26,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

15,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

5.85

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

5.90

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.88

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

107,008

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

16,118

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

317,364.21

Book Value (Rs. million)

311,259.69

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 10:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:52aWESTERN UNION CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06:51aEndeavour Silver Intersects New High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization on the El Curso Property at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Mexico
GL
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Provides Dividend Update
BU
06:48aEuropean Commission approves Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
06:47aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
BU
06:46aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program
AQ
06:46aGARTNER : Says Worldwide End-User Spending on Cloud-Based Web Conferencing Solutions Will Grow Nearly 25% in 2020
AQ
06:46aTELE2 : first in Sweden to offer 5G roaming - Tele2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group