Open Market Operations - 06 July 2020

07/07/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Domestic Operations Department

Date

6 July 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.51

5.55

Minimum Rate (%)

5.50

5.52

Maximum Rate (%)

5.52

5.60

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

2,900

19,929

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

2,900

19,929

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

162,624

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

303,428.59

Book Value (Rs. million)

302,398.84

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:23:03 UTC
