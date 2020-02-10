Log in
Open Market Operations - 10 February 2020

02/10/2020 | 06:23am EST

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 10 February 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

6.99

7.04

Minimum Rate (%)

6.95

6.95

Maximum Rate (%)

7.00

7.40

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

24,850

20,460

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

24,850

20,160

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

12,000

Auction Date

10 February 2020

Date of settlement

10 February 2020

Date of Maturity

11 February 2020

Bids Received (Rs. million)

5,750

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

5,750

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.80

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.97

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.93

ii.

Liquidity Support Facility

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

3,000

Auction Date

10 February 2020

Date of settlement

10 February 2020

Date of Maturity

11 February 2020

Bids Received (Rs. million)

3,667

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

3,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.05

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.10

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.07

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

26,548

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

69,482.21

Book Value (Rs. million)

70,182.97

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:22:04 UTC
