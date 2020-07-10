Log in
Open Market Operations - 10 July 2020

07/10/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Domestic Operations Department

Date

10 July 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.53

4.54

Minimum Rate (%)

4.52

4.52

Maximum Rate (%)

4.56

4.60

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

4,300

16,507

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

4,300

14,507

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

166,675

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

296,928.59

Book Value (Rs. million)

296,261.74

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:45:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
