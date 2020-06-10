Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 10 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 10 June 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

5.80

5.89

Minimum Rate (%)

5.80

5.80

Maximum Rate (%)

5.80

6.10

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

900

15,474

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

900

14,474

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

109,136

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

4,069

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

316,312.59

Book Value (Rs. million)

310,734.10

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 10:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aCVS HEALTH CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:54aFASTENAL CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:54aWADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aAMDOCS : Why Amdocs Should be Your Next Tech Career Move
PU
06:53aADB $500 Million Loan to Help Protect Poor, Strengthen Pakistan's COVID-19 Health and Economic Response
PU
06:53aSEVERN TRENT : Annual Report, Sustainability Report and AGM
PU
06:53aHOLLAND COLOURS : Looking for an intense black colorant?
PU
06:53aWITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Factsheet as at 31 May 2020
PU
06:51aGRIDSUM : Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirement for Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares
PR
06:51aIMPACT COATINGS PUBL : Hyundai orders coating system for fuel cells from impact coatings as part of jda
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
4SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : Landlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
5THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group