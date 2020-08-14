Log in
Open Market Operations - 14 August 2020

08/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 14 August 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.53

4.55

Minimum Rate (%)

4.52

4.53

Maximum Rate (%)

4.53

4.75

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

3,356

20,725

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

3,350

19,805

2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

184,694

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

-

3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

305,874.47

Book Value (Rs. million)

305,328.79

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 10:57:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
