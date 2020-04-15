Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Open Market Operations - 15 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued ByDomestic Operations Department

Date15 April 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

6.51

-

Minimum Rate (%)

6.50

-

Maximum Rate (%)

6.55

-

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

18,125

-

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

17,325

-

2. Open Market Operations

  1. Overnight Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

15 April 2020

Date of Settlement

15 April 2020

Date of Maturity

16 April 2020

Bids Received (Rs. million)

16,650

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

16,650

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.50

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.50

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.50

ii.

Long Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

20,000

Auction Date

15 April 2020

Date of Settlement

16 April 2020

Date of Maturity

30 April 2020

Days to Mature

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

13,000

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

13,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.60

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

6.60

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.60

iii.

Long Term Reverse Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

25,000

Auction Date

15 April 2020

Date of Settlement

16 April 2020

Date of Maturity

13 July 2020

Days to Mature

88

Bids Received (Rs. million)

1,500

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

0.00

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

-

iv.

Liquidity Support Facility

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

15,000

Auction Date

15 April 2020

Date of settlement

16 April 2020

Date of Maturity

30 April 2020

Days to Mature

14

Bids Received (Rs. million)

22,242

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

15,000

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

6.90

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.10

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.99

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

88,221

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

31,107

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

263,862.21

Book Value (Rs. million)

256,621.97

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 12:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aTESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08:36aPLANTRONICS INC /CA/ : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material Impairments, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:36aSAINT CROIX IMMOBILIER SOCIMI : Cancelation of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
PU
08:36aREPORTING SCHEDULES FOR CREDIT INSTITUTIONS : change to leeway | EBA National reporting (Virati)
PU
08:36aConstruction Starts Decline in March
BU
08:36aOutlook Therapeutics to Present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit
GL
08:36aMAXLINEAR : Backhaul Chipset Enables Aviat Networks' New WTM 4800 E-Band & MicroWave Radio Platform with Multiband Capability
BU
08:35aPOLAR CAPITAL : shuts 300 million sterling UK equity fund
RE
08:35aKONE : UltraRopeÂ® to feature in a new luxury hotel tower in Nanjing, China
AQ
08:35aNumuni Confirms $2 Revenue per Unique Install as It Signs Pre-commitment Agreement with Top 50 Worldwide Website Serving 300m+ Unique Visitors per Month
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Main Indicators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group