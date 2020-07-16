Open Market Operations - 16 July 2020

Communications Department
Press Release
Issued By Domestic Operations Department
Date 16 July 2020
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
4.53
|
4.55
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
4.52
|
4.53
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
4.56
|
4.60
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
6,000
|
18,336
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
6,000
|
17,688
|
|
|
2. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
156,891
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
-
|
|
3. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
296,928.59
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
297,046.53
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 10:40:05 UTC