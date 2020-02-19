Log in
Open Market Operations - 19 February 2020

02/19/2020 | 06:20am EST

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 19 February 2020

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

6.99

7.06

Minimum Rate (%)

6.95

7.00

Maximum Rate (%)

7.02

7.30

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

24,570

23,050

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

24,570

21,279

2. Open Market Operations

i.

Outright Purchase of Treasury Bonds

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

12,000

Auction Date

19 February 2020

Date of settlement

20 February 2020

Date of Maturity

15 June 2024

1 August 2024

15 September 2024

Days to Maturity

1,577

1,624

1,669

Bids Received (Rs. million)

9,150

0.00

19,163

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

3,450

0.00

5,500

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

9.60

-

9.65

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

9.66

-

9.69

Weighted Average Yield (%)

9.63

-

9.68

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

23,436

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

1,096

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

69,482.21

Book Value (Rs. million)

70,217.59

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:19:01 UTC
