Open Market Operations - 19 February 2020

Press Release
Issued By Domestic Operations Department
Date 19 February 2020
1. Overnight Money Market Transactions
|
|
Call Money Market
|
Repo Market
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
6.99
|
7.06
|
|
|
|
Minimum Rate (%)
|
6.95
|
7.00
|
|
|
|
Maximum Rate (%)
|
7.02
|
7.30
|
|
|
|
Total Gross amount (Rs. million)
|
24,570
|
23,050
|
|
|
|
Total Net amount (Rs. million)
|
24,570
|
21,279
|
|
|
2. Open Market Operations
|
i.
|
Outright Purchase of Treasury Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Offered (Rs. million)
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction Date
|
|
19 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of settlement
|
|
20 February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
15 June 2024
|
1 August 2024
|
15 September 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Days to Maturity
|
1,577
|
1,624
|
1,669
|
|
|
|
|
Bids Received (Rs. million)
|
9,150
|
0.00
|
19,163
|
|
|
|
|
Amount Accepted (Rs. million)
|
3,450
|
0.00
|
5,500
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum Accepted Rate (%)
|
9.60
|
-
|
9.65
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum Accepted Rate (%)
|
9.66
|
-
|
9.69
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
9.63
|
-
|
9.68
|
|
|
|
|
3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility
|
Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)
|
23,436
|
|
|
Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)
|
1,096
|
|
4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings
|
Face Value (Rs. million)
|
69,482.21
|
Book Value (Rs. million)
|
70,217.59
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:19:01 UTC